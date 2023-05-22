Siddaramaiah Withdraws Zero Traffic Policy For His Convoy, Asks Followers To Gift Books

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday made an unprecedented announcement that he will not accept flowers or shawls from people which is often given as a mark of respect. The new Karnataka CM affirmed that people during public events can give him books instead.

Taking to Twitter, Siddaramaiah said, "I have decided not to accept flowers or shawls from people who often give it as a mark of respect. This is for during both personal and public events. People can give books if they want to express their love and respect in the form of gifts. May all your love and affection continue to be on me.”

I have decided not to accept flowers or shawls from people who often give them as a mark of respect.



This is for during both personal and public events.



People can give books if they want to express their love and respect in the form of gifts.



May all your love and affection… — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 21, 2023

No 'zero traffic' protocol for Siddraramaiah

Karnataka CM SIddaramaiah on Sunday made another unprecedented announcement. He has asked the Bengaluru Police to do away with the 'Zero Traffic' policy for his vehicular movement in the city, citing problems faced by the people travelling along the stretch where there are restrictions due to zero traffic.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "I have asked Bengaluru City Police Commissioner to take back the 'Zero Traffic' protocol for my vehicular movement. I have decided after seeing the problems faced by the people travelling along the stretch where there are restrictions due to zero traffic."

ನನ್ನ ವಾಹನ ಸಂಚಾರಕ್ಕೆ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿರುವ ಜೀರೋ ಟ್ರಾಫಿಕ್ ಸೌಲಭ್ಯವನ್ನು ಹಿಂದಕ್ಕೆ ಪಡೆಯುವಂತೆ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಆಯುಕ್ತರಿಗೆ ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದೇನೆ.



ಜೀರೊ ಟ್ರಾಪಿಕ್‌ನಿಂದಾಗಿ ರಸ್ತೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ವಾಹನ ದಟ್ಟಣೆ ಉಂಟಾಗಿ ಸಾರ್ವಜನಿಕರಿಗೆ ಅನಾನುಕೂಲವಾಗುತ್ತಿರುವುದನ್ನು ಕಂಡು ಈ ನಿರ್ಧಾರ ಕೈಗೊಂಡಿದ್ದೇನೆ. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 21, 2023

The 'zero traffic' protocol for the chief minister of the state and other VIPs is applied to implement special traffic arrangements to avoid congestion during their travel. Earlier, the former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai also decided to do away with such protocol due to problems faced by ambulances as well as fire tenders.