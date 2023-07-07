Siddaramaiah To Table 14th Karnataka Budget Today; What're The Expectations? Take A Look

Newly elected Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who holds the finance portfolio, will table the state's 14th budget in the Vidhan Soudha (Assembly) today (July 7). It's also Siddaramaiah's seventh budget as Karnataka CM, which is also the highest number of budgets presented by any chief minister or finance minister in the state so far.

Amid pressure for resource mobilisation to implement Congress' five guarantees promised during the recently held Assembly elections, economists are also eager to witness how Siddaramaiah will manage the financial situation of the state.

Siddaramaiah government's budget comes in the middle of the financial year and is continuation of the budget tabled by the previous BJP government on February 17. In addition to the budget that has already been presented, different avenues of resources are expected to open up and efforts have been made in that direction, sources claimed.

What are the biggest challenges?

The biggest challenge before Siddaramaiah is to implement five guarantees without cutting the funds to any department. The Congress has promised the residents of the state multiple freebies in the run-up to Assembly polls which will cost around Rs 50,000 crore to the exchequer.

The five guarantees:

200 units of free power to all households under the Gruha Jyoti scheme ₹2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family, which comes under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme 10 kgs of rice to every member of a BPL household - as part of the Anna Bhagya scheme ₹3,000 allowances per month for unemployed youth with a graduate degree, and ₹1,500 allowances for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18 to 25) under the Yuva Nidhi scheme Free travel for all women in public transport buses

Congress leaders claim the previous BJP government spent crores of rupees without earmarking the money and there have been complaints about the work orders that have been issued to companies.

Karnataka budget outlay

The day Siddaramaiah became the chief minister, he promised to significantly increase the state budget. While his predecessor Basavaraj Bommai had presented a budget worth Rs 3.09 lakh crore earlier in 2023, it's expected to go up to Rs 3.35 lakh crore this time. The budget will also have plans to raise resources worth Rs 24,000 crore.

Some of the projects announced during the previous Bommai budget are likely to be scrapped by incumbent Siddaramaiah. The projects that will overlap with the new schemes are also expected to be dropped. On the other hand, talks were also held on increasing the professional tax and entertainment tax in the state, which will increase revenue for the state.

While speaking to Republic, professor and economist Sheshadri said, "Rs 77,750 crore has been allocated in the budget as a loan when Bommai presented it. At that time, the state's debt was Rs 5.64 lakh crore. Now, Siddaramaiah has increased the size of the budget and hence can get an additional loan up to Rs 7,000-8,000 crore which will remain within the limits of the Fiscal Responsibility Act."

What are the probable new schemes?

Re-implementation of Krishi Bhagya Scheme

Rs 200 crore allocation for Krishi Bhagya

Reserving money for the implementation of agricultural crop insurance

Filling up of state vacancies

Pashu Bhagya scheme likely to be launched again

Reform of Karnataka Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMC)

Priority for clean drinking water supply

Contractors belonging to backward classes likely to get Rs 1 crore in the contract

Reserved Rs 20 crore likely to be given to entrepreneurs from backward classes

New schemes to be announced for health care of primary school children

Amendment to Prohibition of Transfer of Certain Lands Act, 1978

Special programmes expected for the backward classes

Emphasis on irrigation projects

Promise on NPS cancellation likely

While speaking to Republic on the state budget, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said, "We will give a people-friendly budget and fulfil whatever we had promised to the people of Karnataka." Meanwhile, Minister Eshwar Khandre said, "It will be a people-friendly budget. Our focus will be on poverty alleviation, education, health, employment and farmers." On the other hand, Former CM Basavaraj Bommai said, "We hope that Siddaramaiah will present a people-friendly budget and will not hike taxes to fulfil their guarantees."