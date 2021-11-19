Siddaramaiah Urges Centre To Declare Rs 25 Lakh Compensation For 'martyred' Farmers

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that three farm laws would be repealed, Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah demanded that the Centre compensate Rs 25 lakh to the families of farmers who died while protesting the laws.

"This is the outcome of democracy!! No matter how strong a dictator is, he will have to finally bow down to people in democracy. Freedom for Farmers!! Now that BJP has finally realised their mistake and withdrawn anti-farmer laws. It is time to give justice to the farmers who were martyred during the struggle. I urge Prime Minister to announce Rs 25 lakh to the deceased farmers. Farmers have finally got their independence!!" news agency ANI quoted Siddaramaiah as saying.

PM Modi announces withdrawal of the farm laws

PM Modi declared earlier on Friday that the three agriculture laws will be repealed by the Centre during the forthcoming Winter session of Parliament. Farmers had been protesting for a year at the Delhi borders and across the country when he made the announcement. PM Modi was speaking to the country to commemorate Gurpurab, and he asked the farmers who were protesting to return. He said that the Centre had failed to convince farmers and that a committee including officials from the Union and state governments, farmers, scientists, and economists will be formed to improve the MSP's effectiveness. Prime Minister Modi stated, " The aim of three farm laws was to empower the farmers, especially the small farmers. They should get the appropriate price for their produces and more avenues to sell their produce. This was the demand of farmers, agricultural experts and agricultural economists for a long time. Even earlier, previous governments examined this issue. This time too, there was discussion in the Parliament and these laws were brought in. Crores of farmers across the country and many farm organizations welcomed and supported this. Today, I want to thank all of them."

The following are the three agriculture laws: The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act establishes a system for farmers to market their farm products outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Farmers can sell their produces to any license-holder trader at mutually agreed-upon pricing. The mandi tax levied by state governments will not apply to this transaction of farm products. Farmers can do contract farming and freely market their products under the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI/ANI