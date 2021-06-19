Siddaramaiah Wants BJP MLC's Kickback Claim against CM Yediyurappa's Son Vijayendra Probed

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah continued to attack the state government following the allegations levelled against CM Yediyurappa' son Vijayendra by MLC H Vishwanath even after BJP state in-charge Arun Singh warned leaders against making remarks against the party. Doubling down on his corruption allegations against Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra, BJP MLC H Vishwanath on Friday alleged that Vijayendra was taking 10% kickbacks in a Rs 20,000 crore Irrigation project. Noting that MLC H Vishwanath's allegations were serious in nature, Siddaramaiah called for an immediate probe and claimed that it was essential as the allegation was levelled against CM Yediyurappa's son and because it was alleged by a leader from the ruling BJP.

Siddaramaiah attacks CM Yediyurappa, son over corruption allegations

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah called for action against the state government based on H Vishwanath's allegations and called for the Anti-Corruption Bureau to probe the MLC's claim. Toeing his casual habit of jumping on any opportunity to attack the BJP-led Karnataka government, Siddaramiah claimed that this wasn't the first allegation levelled against Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra, citing the accusations made by Tourism Minister CP Yogeeshwara earlier this year. Further, Siddaramaiah questioned the silence of the BJP high command over the corruption allegations against CM Yediyurappa and his son and asked if the top brass was also involved in the corruption.

It is pertinent to point out that MLC H Vishwanath, who was originally in Congress till 2015, had jumped ship to the JD(S) in following which he joined BJP in 2019. Earlier on Thursday, Siddaramiah had called for a probe led by a sitting High Court judge into the phone tapping allegations made by BJP MLA Arvind Bellad. The allegations from the BJP leaders in Karnataka came amid the party's state in-charge Arun Singh's visit to Bengaluru on Thursday.

BJP MLC: '10% kickbacks go to BJP Central leaders'

Stating that the state BJP vice-president had admitted to sending kickbacks to Central BJP leaders, Vishwanath said that BJP in-charge denied such claims when confronted by him. Calling for Yediyurappa to step down as CM, Vishwanath alleged that all ministers were unhappy with the CM, vouching for a 'true Lingayat leader' to replace the 78-year old CM.

"Tender worth more than Rs 20,000 crores has been released. It has 10% kickbacks. They are not clearing any file without kickbacks. This is the system of Vijayendra. Is the govt working for contractors? This is a people's govt," said Vishwanath. The BJP MLC was one of the 16 leaders who had switched from JDS & Congress to form the Yediyurappa govt.

Lashing against Vijayendra, he said, "They (Vijayendra and others) are telling that we are sending money to Central leaders. I asked (Arun) Singh also directly "How much have you received from him?". He said no." When asked about his threat that Yediyurappa may go to prison due to his family, he added, "It may happen. If he continues, in the same way, it may happen. My demand is to change the leadership and put a Lingayat leader for next 22 months".

BJP's Karnataka in-charge responds to allegations against CM Yediyurappa

BJP's Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh had noted on Thursday that leaders were making statements against the party and had said that such videos and statements were being collated. Addressing the allegations levelled against CM Yediyurappa by MLC H Vishwanath, Arun Singh had said that he had only recently joined the BJP and was making such remarks as he did not know the party's ideologies. Detailing his meeting with BJP leaders and workers on Thursday, the BJP Karnataka in charge had said that he enquired about the work being done in their respective constituencies at the time of COVID and claimed that time had been allotted to whoever sought a meeting with him.