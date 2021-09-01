Siddaramaiah Wants Caste-based Census Every 10 Years To Ensure Social Justice

As political parties from across India unitedly demand a nationwide caste-based census, Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said it (caste-based census) should be undertaken once every 10 years to ensure social justice.

'Caste census should be undertaken once every 10 years to ensure social justice'

"Current social and economic policies are being executed based on 90-year-old caste census data which is not the true reflection of the present demography. Hence, caste census should be undertaken once every 10 years to ensure social justice," Siddaramaiah said. Pointing out that the Congress government led by him in Karnataka had executed the Caste census at a cost of Rs 180 crore, the former Chief Minister in a tweet said, even other states are showing interest. The former Karnataka Chief Minister pointed to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar who has also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate a caste-based census in the country.

Current social & economic policies are being implemented based on 90 year old caste census data which is not the true reflection of the present demography.



Hence caste census should be undertaken once every 10 years to ensure social justice.#PressMeet — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) August 31, 2021

Siddaramaiah-led Social and Educational Survey data draws flak

Notably, findings of the then Siddaramaiah-led Congress government's Social and Educational Survey data, or the caste census in the state that had been approved in 2015 have not been made public yet. According to official sources, the findings of the survey is allegedly clashing with the traditional study of the numerical strength of different castes in Karnataka, making it a political controversy. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah and other Opposition parties in the state are demanding that the BJP government in the state make the caste census data public. The caste census report is currently with the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes.

Karnataka LoP censures Modi for unemployment crisis

Later speaking at a National Students Union of India (NSUI) Karnataka event, Siddaramaiah hit out at Modi on the issue of unemployment and said, "He (PM Modi) had promised two crore jobs a year. So in seven years, he should have created 14 crore jobs. Has he given at least 14,000? He couldn't provide jobs and grew a beard."

It may be noted here that several political parties across the nation ahead of the assembly elections next year, including Uttar Pradesh have intensified demand for a caste-based census in the country, putting the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in a fix.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Picture by PTI, UNSPLASH, PIXABAY