Siddaramaiah Writes To PM Modi, Urges Centre To Provide Free COVID Vaccines To States

The Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Siddaramaiah urged the Central Government to become the sole procurer of the COVID-19 vaccines, further distribute it to States free of cost. On April 28, the Congress leader wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi. He said, "I strongly urge the Central government to be the sole procurer of COVID vaccines and distribute it to the States free of cost".

He stated further, "India in the past had distributed the vaccines free of cost in its efforts eradicate polio, small pox and other diseases. It is surely possible to distribute freely even now and this will ensure accessibility and affordability for all the citizens, thereby fostering economic growth and physical well being of them."

Siddaramaiah also demanded expansion of The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MNREGA) projects on demand basis and increase the good flow of income across the country. This request is made to provide migrant workers with sufficient access to income opportunities if and when they return from cities.

He said, "Many daily wage labourers, auto drivers, barbers and many others will become jobless. It is essential to extend free rice scheme for six months and compensation of Rs. 10,000 should be given to all poor families."

The letter continued to read about the 14-day lockdown announced by the Karnataka government and its aftermath. Disparaging the State government, he said that the eventual fallout of a lockdown is highly concerning as livelihood concerns have not been addressed.

COVID-19 Vaccine Drive in India

The Centre relaxed the age bar for vaccination from May 1 onwards and mentioned that vaccine manufacturers can supply 50 per cent of its doses to state governments and in the open market. The private hospitals shall have to procure their supplies of the COVID vaccines exclusively from this quota. The private vaccination providers shall transparently declare their self-set vaccination price.

COVID-19 tally in India

India saw a record single-day rise of 3,60,960 COVID-19 cases, which pushed the total tally to 1,79,97,267, while the death toll crossed 2 lakh following 3,293 fresh fatalities, according to Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at 1,48,17,371, while the fatality rate stands at 1.12 per cent, as per the data updated at 8 am today.