Siddaramaiah's Appeasement Backfires As Kin Of Kerur Violence Victim Throws Money At Him

In a big embarrassment to Congress, compensation money which was provided by former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was thrown back at him by the family of the victims of Kerur violence. A high drama unfolded in front of Siddaramaiah's convoy on Friday while he was visiting Kerur town of Karnataka's Bagalkot to meet the families of violence that erupted between members of two communities.

During his visit to Kerur, former Karnataka CM and senior Congres leader Siddarmaiah met the families of the victims and also visited the Bagalkot hospital to see those who were injured in the recent clashes between members of two communities. Taking to his Twitter, he wrote, "Today, I visited the Bagalkot hospital and inquired about the well-being of those who were injured in the recent riots in Kerur of Badami assembly constituency. MLA Ananda Nyamagowda, former minister HY Meti, former MLA Vijayananda Kashappanavar, Ajay Kumar Saranayake and others were present."

After meeting the victims, Siddarmaiah gave compensation money of Rs 2 lakh to the bereaved families of the victim who were asking him to give justice and maintain law and order in the region. Enraged by the move of the Congress leader, a relative of the victim threw the money at his cars, saying that their demand is not the money but to maintain a law and order situation. The families of the victims also stated that they don't want vote bank politics but their only demand is to arrest the culprits who were involved in the clashes.

#BREAKING #RepublicExclusive | Congress' 'token appeasement'backfires | Gangwar victims of Karnataka's Bagalkote reject compensation from former CM Siddaramaiah, throws money back at his car



Tune in - https://t.co/k00lO446Jh pic.twitter.com/TfcDMf3BqX — Republic (@republic) July 15, 2022

Kerur violence

Conflict erupted between two groups in Bagalkot's Kerur on July 6 when Arun and Lakshman (siblings) confronted Yasin, a local person who was allegedly involved in the eve-teasing of their sister. Both the brothers questioned Yasin, following which, an altercation broke out between them. Later, Yasin allegedly gathered 10-15 of his aides and attacked Arun and Lakshman.

Reacting to this, friends and aides of Arun and Lakshman reached the spot and attacked Yasin and his friends, resulting in a gang war between the two groups. Since people involved in the clashes are from two different communities, some people tried giving the clash a communal colour. Later, violence broke out in the market area of Kerur as miscreants barged in and set push carts on fire and vandalised bikes parked in the market area. It is pertinent to mention that the clash also involved members of Hindu Jagarana Vedike.

At least 3 people suffered injuries and a total of 18 people were arrested while Section 144 was also imposed in the area after the violence. Issuing a statement on the clashes in Kerur district, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai ruled out any communal disharmony claims and said that the violence happened due to 'personal issues.'