Siddaramaiah's Birthday Celebration A Show Of Strength Ahead Of Karnataka Assembly Polls

Siddaramaiah’s camp is all set to celebrate his birthday on August 12 in Davangere. The disciplinary committee last year had warned the supporters of Siddaramaiah and KPCC President DK Shivakumar not to propose anybody's name for chief ministership in a public forum.

Despite the warnings, there were several leaders who were under the scanner for making controversial comments in the party forum. Warnings apart, the disciplinary committee had not taken any action on those leaders.

Siddaramaih and his team have confirmed that they will be inviting Rahul Gandhi and DK Shivakumar for the birthday bash, since there is a political message in the event. However, there is no confirmation from Rahul Gandhi office regarding his participation. Even DK Shivakumar has not reacted to the event, which embarrassed the party.

Amruth Mahotsava committee, which is organising this birthday celebration, had created an e-mail ID srlopcm@gmail.com which has stirred controversy. Supporters of DK Shivakumar alleged that this email ID makes it evident that Siddaramaiah wanted to make his stand clear and send a message to the high command on the popularity that Siddaramaiah enjoys among the followers and people.

Talking to Republic TV, committee member Basavaraj Rayareddy said, "We have invited even Rahul Gandhi for the event and he had confirmed his participation. Therefore, we are not inviting anybody from the BJP for the event."

When BS Yediyurappa celebrated his 77 birthday under the party banner, Siddaramaiah was one of the guests at the program. According to sources in the KPCC, this is a clear proxy route undertaken by the Siddaramaiah camp against the party’s decision on CM candidate, which is a clear violation of Congress’ diktat issued to their members.

According to KPCC sources, supporters of DK Shivakumar had opposed the celebration and had questioned the high command if Siddaramaiah is above party lines in the state of Karnataka.

Will AICC, which has a history of letting second line leaders go in many important states, allow that to repeat in Karnataka at the cost of Siddaramaiah's birthday celebration ahead of 2023 state elections?