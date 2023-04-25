'Siddaramaiah's 'corrupt Lingayat CM' Remark Was Only For...': Congress' Jagadish Shettar

Defending the Karnataka LoP and Congress leader Siddaramaiah's "Corrupt Lingayat Chief Minister" remark, newly-inducted Congress leader Jagadish Shettar said that the former's comment was for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and not for any other Lingayat Chief Minister.

While explaining his party member's remark, Shettar said, "His comment was only on the present Chief Minister Bommai and not all Lingayat Chief Ministers. He did not comment on other Lingayat Chief Ministers."

#WATCH | "His comment was only on the present CM Bommai and not all Lingayat CMs. He did not comment on other Lingayat CMs..," says Congress candidate from Hubli-Dharwad-Central, Jagadish Shettar on Karnataka LoP Siddaramaiah's "Corrupt Lingayat Chief Minister" remark. pic.twitter.com/W7q0Clg8mZ — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2023

Lingayat CM comment controversy

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stoked controversy after responding to a media query where he was asked about the BJP's stance that a Lingayat should be the next Chief Minister. To this, he said that there's already a Lingayat Chief Minister who is the root of all corruption in the state.

BJP attacks Siddaramaiah

BJP also launched a scathing attack against Siddaramaiah, saying he had insulted the entire Lingayat community.

Bommai also accused him of disrespecting the entire Lingayat community, though Siddaramaiah later clarified that his comment was aimed specifically at the current Chief Minister.

Bommai said, "It is not right for a former Chief Minister to make a statement like this. He has stated that the entire Lingayat community is corrupt. The Brahmin community had been ridiculed in the past. Earlier, he had tried to break the Lingayat-Veerashaiva community when he was the Chief Minister. The people of the state will teach Siddaramaiah a lesson."

Siddaramaiah said that there have been a lot of Lingayat Chief Ministers who he respects and that BJP has "twisted and misinterpreted" his remark.

Jagadish Shettar joins Congress

For the unversed, Jagadish Shettar, former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader on April 17 joined the Congress after the BJP denied him a ticket to contest the state polls. The former party has fielded the leader from the Hubli-Dharwad-Central seat for the upcoming Karnataka elections.

The 224-seat Karnataka Assembly will go to polls on May 10, and the votes will be counted on May 13.