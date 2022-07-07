Siddaramaiah's Govt Remained 'unresponsive' Amid Several Scams: Karnataka CM Bommai

Yet launching another blistering attack on Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and his former Congress government over the police recruitment scam in the state, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai claimed that Siddaramaiah's government was 'unresponsive' to many such scams during their regime.

CM Bommai who was speaking to the media at the Mysuru airport on Wednesday answered questions in line with the upcoming Assembly elections in the state during which he was asked about the government's efforts towards acting against the scam.

“The Siddaramaiah government was unresponsive to many scams related to recruitment tests and PU exams. It was a government that covered up many such scams,” Bommai remarked, Furthermore, he also asserted that it was during Siddaramaiah's regime when the recruitment committee head himself was also accused in the matter.

“Siddaramaiah had handed over the case to CID only after the name of the accused figured in the FIR. However, they buried the case later. The scam related to the PU exam, in which Rs18 crore was collected by those involved in making promises of promoting the students who paid money, was also buried without taking any action against the culprits,” he alleged.

Congress government was a 'cover-up': CM Bommai

Further claiming that the then Congress government failed to respond over the matter, Bommai called it a 'cover-up government' stating that it refused to respond even when the opposition raised the issue strongly in the legislature session. He also claimed that his government after coming into power not only suspended a high-ranking officer but also arrested him and launched an investigation.

Notably, this comes at a time when the opposition Congress has demanded CM Basavaraj Bommai remove Home Araga Jnanendra in connection to the recent arrest of a senior IPS officer in connection with the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam. Claiming that the Home Minister has 'misled' the people, Congress demanded his immediate resignation.

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah targeted the BJP government in the matter.

CM Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra give befitting response to Congress

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra while speaking to the media over Congress' demand of sacking the Home Minister launched a counter-attack and said that Siddaramaiah himself should have resigned several times during his regime which saw several scams in connection to various recruitments including the one related to the recruitment of PSIs.

Asserting that the question paper of PSI exams was leaked during the Congress's leader tenure, he asked 'Did he resign back then?" Similarly, Jnanendra while lauding the state government for doing brave work said that the Congress government chose to keep quiet on the corruption issues and scams.

Image: ANI/PTI