Escalating the controversy following KS Eshwarappa's 'saffron flag' remark, ex- Karnataka CM and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah threatened to stage a protest in the assembly if the BJP Minister is not charged for sedition. Issuing an ultimatum, the leader demanded that Eshwarappa be dismissed by Thursday, 11 AM, over his 'saffron flag at Red Fort' remark.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader claimed that BJP 'never completely accepted India's Constitution or National Flag' and alleged that the party's 'main agenda is to make Bhagwa Dhwaj the National Flag'. "One can never be patriotic if he does not accept National Flag or opposes Constitution," Siddaramaiah remarked calling the party 'pseudo-nationalists and fake patriots'.

We will continue to protest in both the houses if @gokRDPR minister @ikseshwarappa, who insulted our National Flag, is not charged with sedition & dismissed by Thursday 11 AM.#ದೇಶದ್ರೋಹಿಈಶ್ವರಪ್ಪ #ದೇಶದ್ರೋಹಿಬಿಜೆಪಿ — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 16, 2022

.@BJP4Karnataka & @RSSorg has never completely accepted our Constitution or National Flag.



God, Religion, Patriotism, National flag, National song are all political weapons for @BJP4India.



They have always spoken against our Constitution & National Flag.#ದೇಶದ್ರೋಹಿಈಶ್ವರಪ್ಪ — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 16, 2022

'BJP does not accept our Constitution':

The former CM further remarked that the issue would not have come up if Eshwarappa condemned the students who hoisted the Saffron flag in place of the National Flag and ordered action against them. "Instead RDPR minister instigated by saying-- Saffron flag will be hoisted on Red Fort one day," he tweeted.

"BJP has slapped sedition charges against those who criticize the functioning of govt. But it is unfortunate & surprising to see that no action has been taken against Eshwarappa who has made anti-national comments. None of BJP Karnataka leaders have criticized Eshwarappa for his seditious comments. BJP's predecessor Jan Sangh & RSS has never accepted our National Flag. Their main agenda is to make 'Bhagwa Dhwaja' as our National Flag," he added.

National flag was never hoisted at @RSSorg office in Nagpur till 52nd Republic Day.



It was first half-heartedly hoisted only on 15th August 2002. Their internal hatred continues.



This is reflected in @ikseshwarappa's statements.#ದೇಶದ್ರೋಹಿಈಶ್ವರಪ್ಪ — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 16, 2022

Art 51A of our Constitution has detailed about Fundamental Duties.



Clause A says It shall be the duty of every citizen of India - to abide by the Constitution and respect its ideals and institutions, the

National Flag and the National Anthem;#ದೇಶದ್ರೋಹಿಈಶ್ವರಪ್ಪ — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 16, 2022

.@BJP4India rakes up controversies like National Flag to divert the attention of people from their miserable administration & take political mileage.#ದೇಶದ್ರೋಹಿಈಶ್ವರಪ್ಪ — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 16, 2022

One can never be patriotic if he does not accept National Flag or opposes Constitution.@BJP4India does not accept our Constitution or National Flag.



They are pseudo-Nationalists & fake Patriots.#ದೇಶದ್ರೋಹಿಈಶ್ವರಪ್ಪ — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 16, 2022

'Saffron flag may replace tricolour in future': Karnataka Min

Senior BJP leader and Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa raked up controversy on February 9 after stating that 'Bhagwa Dhwaj' (saffron flag), may become the national flag of India sometime in the future. He, however, added that the tricolour is the national flag now, and it should be respected by everyone.

"Hundreds of years ago, the chariots of Sri Ramachandra and Maruthi had saffron flags on them. Was the tricolour flag there in our country then? Now it (tricolour) is fixed as our national flag. But it should be respected by every person who eats and dwells in this country, there is no question about it," Eshwarappa had said.

Responding to a query by reporters on whether the saffron flag can be hoisted on the red fort, he said, "not today, someday in the future."