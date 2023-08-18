Siddramaiah Orders Probe Into '40% Commission' Allegations Against Bommai Regime

The Siddaramiah-led Karnataka government has ordered a probe into allegations made by the Contractors Association against the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. A committee headed by former High Court judge HN Nagamohan Das will investigate the charges against the Basavaraj Bommai-led state government.

The issue of the ‘40 percent commission’ first emerged in April 2022, when Santosh Patil, a Belagavi-based contractor, died by suicide accusing the then-state minister and BJP leader KS Eshwarappa of demanding a 40 per cent commission in order to clear a government project. Following this, several contractors from Karnataka levelled similar allegations against the then-ruling Basavaraj Bommai BJP government.

Eshwarappa resigned from his cabinet post in 2022.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Karnataka State Contractors Association (KSCA) alleged that they had been forced to pay over 25-30 percent of the tender amount to elected officials and other parties ahead of the construction.

KSCA further alleged corruption in various government departments and launched a protest against the government.

The contractors’ association levelled charges on the state government for alleged inaction. They stated that no investigation was done in the matter despite multiple complaints. "The investigation by the chief minister did not even take off," KSCA general secretary, GM Ravindra, had said earlier.