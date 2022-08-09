After the arrest of political goon Shrikant Tyagi and associates by the Noida Police, former Uttar Pradesh minister Sidharth Nath Singh on August 9 assured that the VVIP culture in the state has been brought down to a large extent. He also thanked the residents and the media for taking action against Tyagi.

Speaking to Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on The Debate, Sidharth Nath Singh said, "Thank you to the residents, and certainly to the media also. The incident took place in an isolation where the police was certainly not there, and it's difficult for the case to get reported. The step taken by the residents is a brave one. They had taken the lead and certainly the media took it forward."

#BulldozeTheGoons | To a large extent this VVIP culture has been brought down in UP: @SidharthNSingh, former UP minister https://t.co/1nxZoflQQR pic.twitter.com/EX5hRAaSki — Republic (@republic) August 9, 2022

When asked if it is more frequent for such people to claim to have an association with the BJP, the Ex-UP minister added, "In this incident, the way the BJP and CM Yogi Adityanath ji have reacted and acted, they both indicate the same thing that BJP will not tolerate any kind of criminal activity or abuse of power, be it BJP or non-BJP."

Speaking on ending the VVIP culture in Uttar Pradesh, Singh further said, "It has been brought down to a large extent. I had become a minister in UP and the first to take off the red light from my car, the CM Yogi told the council of ministers that everyone has to follow. So there is a kind of control that Yogi Adityanath ji is bringing."

Shrikant Tyagi Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Meanwhile, Shrikant Tyagi was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Tuesday till August 23 by Surajpur Court after his arrest from Meerut earlier in the day. He was absconding since the time an FIR was lodged by the police on the complaint of a woman.

A video had gone viral of a brawl between Tyagi and the women victim. The brawl emerged after the woman reportedly objected to the planting of some trees by Tyagi in the neighbourhood, citing a violation of rules. In several parts, Tyagi was heard hurling expletives and was seen assaulting the woman. He also used abusive words against her husband and made derogatory remarks about her.

Image: PTI, Republic World