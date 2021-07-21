'Sidhu-62, Capt Amarinder-15': BJP Maintains Score Of 'strength Show Off' In Punjab Cong

Contrary to the expectations of the Congress top brass, in spite of a rejig in the Punjab unit, the tussle between Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu continues. On Wednesday in a 'show of strength', Navjot Singh Sidhu hosted 62 MLAs for breakfast at his palatial Amritsar home. Missing was CM Captain Amarinder Singh, who held a separate meeting with as many as 15 MLAs at his residence. It might have gone unnoticed by many, but the Opposition BJP has been keeping a count of MLAs siding the two leaders.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, BJP spokesperson RP Singh informed that the 'game in Punjab Congress has just begun' and then went on to declare the scores. "Sidhu-62, Captain-15", he wrote.

This comes days after Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi appointed Navjot Singh Sidhu as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee replacing Sunil Jakhar. In a bid to balance the power equation between the CM and Sidhu, Congress appointed four Working presidents to the state unit - Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel, and Kuljit Singh Nagra. Sidhu, along with the four others, is likely to take charge of their respective positions on Friday, July 23.

Congress leader KC Venugopal, earlier in the day, asked the public 'not to worry' about the Punjab situation. He said, "Everything will be settled, both are our leaders." This comes even as Venugopal, who is considered close to the Congress 'High Command' was asked about the Punjab CM's spokesperson insisting on Monday that Captain Amarinder would only meet Sidhu after the latter publicly apologized for all that he's said about him over the last few years.

Reports of @sherryontop seeking time to meet @capt_amarinder are totally false. No time has been sought whatsoever. No change in stance... CM won’t meet #NavjotSinghSidhu till he publicly apologises for his personally derogatory social media attacks against him. pic.twitter.com/VBvGzUsZe6 — Raveen Thukral (@RT_MediaAdvPBCM) July 20, 2021

Navjot Sidhu Vs Captain Amarinder Singh

Sidhu has been at loggerheads with the Punjab Chief Minister after he denied Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections. Later, he was divested of several portfolios which led to his resignation from the cabinet. He later patched up with CM Amarinder Singh over an informal lunch, but it seems to have gone awry as Sidhu began to attack the CM again. After the HC quashed the SIT probe into 2015 firing sacrilege cases, he targeted the CM for not acting against key Shiromani Akali Dal leaders in the same case. Recently, the Amritsar East MLA has taken to Twitter to advise the CM to cut down on power costs, tweeting several radical suggestions. After the High Command hauled the CM over Sidhu's allegations, Sidhu was made state chief, against Capt Singh's wishes.

(Credit-ANI/PTI)