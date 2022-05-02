Sidhu Blames Mann Govt For Failure To Prevent Patiala Violence; 'should Have Imposed 144'

Congress leader Navjot Sidhu has criticised the Punjab govt over its failure to prevent violence in Patiala. He questioned as to why Section 144 was not imposed in the region when the authorities had prior intimation of the march. He also participated in a candle march to pray for peace in the state.

Notably, on April 29, violence broke out in Patiala after Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistani groups clashed against each other. The Shiv Sena had called for a march against the observation of the 'Khalistan foundation day'.

"I condemn the attempts being made to disrupt the peace in Punjab. The state is demanding peace, maintainance of law & order and investment opportunities. It's the failure of the state government in not preventing such incidents by imposing section 144, when prior intimation was given to the government about the march. It's important to prevent and prepare than to repent and repair. I can understand the governmemnt lacks in experience," said Sidhu.

Main accused of Patiala violence apprehended

On May 1, the main accused of the violence in Patiala, Barjinder Singh Parwana, was remanded by the District Court to 4-day police custody. During the remand from May 1 to May 5, Parwana is likely to be interrogated about a plethora of issues linked to the clash that erupted between two groups over the anti-Khalistani march in Patiala.

In an exclusive video accessed by Republic TV, Parwana was seen inciting comrades to gather weapons and trigger violence.

Clashes in Patiala

The clashes took place when Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistani groups came against each other in Patiala in front of the Kali mata temple. Stones were pelted at the Shiv Sena workers after they raised anti-Khalistan slogans. Clashes broke out outside the Kali Mata temple when members of Shiv Sena began a 'Khalistan Murdabad march'.

IMAGE: PTI