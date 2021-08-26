The Navjot Singh Sidhu camp failed to convince AICC Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat on the demand of CM Amarinder Singh's removal, sources told Republic TV. On Wednesday, Punjab Ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Charanjit Singh Channi along with a few other MLAs met Rawat in Dehradun to raise various complaints against the Punjab CM and seek his ouster. While they returned to Chandigarh without much success, Rawat reportedly agreed to discuss the escalating tussle in Punjab Congress with party president Sonia Gandhi.

Speaking to the media earlier, Harish Rawat reiterated that Congress will contest the 2022 Assembly election under the leadership of Amarinder Singh. Trouble mounted for the latter when over 20 legislators met at state Cabinet Minister Tript Bajwa's residence raising a banner of revolt against him. This meeting came in the wake of Singh launching a tirade against Sidhu's advisors Malvinder Singh Mali and Pyare Lal Garg over their controversial statements.

Thereafter, Bajwa and other MLAs held an emergency meeting with Sidhu after which the latter agreed to appraise the Congress top brass of the situation. However, 7 legislators- Kuldeep Vaid, Dalvir Singh Goldie, Santokh Singh Bhalaipur, Ajit Singh Mofar, Angad Singh, Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli who attended the meeting at Bajwa's residence dissociated themselves from the demand to replace the Punjab CM. While conceding that some of the MLAs tried to raise this demand, they stressed that no unanimous resolution was passed in this regard.

Preneet Kaur blames Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu has been at loggerheads with the Punjab CM over issues such as the delay in justice in case of the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and scrapping of power purchase agreements. Breaking her silence on the internal rift in Congress, Lok Sabha MP Preneet Kaur on Wednesday held Sidhu responsible for engineering the demand for the ouster of her husband and Amarinder Singh. Calling upon the Sidhu camp to fall in line, she recalled the dignified manner in which Amarinder Singh had accepted Sonia Gandhi's decision to appoint the ex-cricketer as the Punjab Congress president.