Sidhu, Channi's Professing Love For Pak Is A Threat To India's Internal Security: AAP

After Navjot Singh Sidhu addressed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as his 'big brother' while interacting with the CEO of the Kartarpur project, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha on Saturday, November 20, said that if Punjab Congress leaders start professing love for Pakistan then it will be a worrisome matter for the internal security of both Punjab and India. He further stated that the remark made by Navjot Singh Sidhu is deeply worrying.

Raghav Chadha told ANI, "Deeply worrying that Punjab's ruling party chief & Chief Minister are professing their love for Pak PM & Pakistan".

Further questioning if Sidhu and Channi do not value the martyrdom of India's jawans, AAP MLA said, "Every day BSF and Punjab Police destroy drone attacks and recover thousands of kilograms of heroin at the Punjab state border. All these are sent by Pakistan via Punjab".

He added that Pakistan sends terrorists, drugs, drones, tiffin bombs via Punjab and if the border is kept open then the export of the same will be further increased by four times.

AAP MLA Raghav Chaddha said, "The controversial remark is given by any worker but a Punjab Congress leader that is deeply worrying".

Political leaders slam Navjoth Singh Sidhu over 'Imran big brother' remarks

Responding to Navjoth Singh Sidhu's 'big brother' remarks on Pakistan PM, BJP MP Ravi Kishan said that the PPCC Chief must immediately request Imran Khan to stop sending terrorists to India. BJP MP further stated that if Sidhu successfully convinces his big brother to stop these illegal and criminal activities then everyone will agree to the fact that Imran Khan is the big brother of Sidhu.

While SAD leader Manjinder Sirsa in conversation with Republic Media Network, said, "It's not the first time Sidhu has made a controversial statement. But today, addressing a person as his elder brother, from whose regions terrorists enter India to fight and kill our soldiers is not justified". He further suggested Navjot Sidhu come out of political boundaries and thank the soldiers for letting us sleep in peace while they fight amid the worst climatic conditions.

(Image: ANI/PTI)