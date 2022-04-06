Sidhu Condemns Murder Of Kabaddi Player In Patiala; Says 'Punjab CM Busy Seeking Votes'

Former Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu criticised the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government on Wednesday over the "complete collapse of law and order" in the state. Sidhu was referring to the murder of a kabaddi player that occurred in Patiala earlier in the day.

Dharminder Singh, a native of Don Kalan village and a kabaddi club president, was shot dead following a clash outside the Punjabi University on Tuesday. Notably, he was active in politics and had campaigned for the Aam Aadmi Party in the recently concluded assembly elections.

"While the CM is busy seeking votes in Himachal’s cool breezes, two more cold blood murders (occured) in Patiala today," Sidhu said in a tweet, referring to Bhagwant Mann's rally in the northern state today. He went on to claim that 3 to 4 murders were being reported in Punjab on a daily basis and that people were in a state of fear.

Complete collapse of law & order in Punjab while CM busy seeking votes in Himachal’s cool breezes.. 2 more cold blood murders in Patiala today. On an average 3-4 murder taking place daily, people are in state of fear. Best way to discharge your duty is to dispense with it. pic.twitter.com/0ZNmbdMzYE — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) April 6, 2022

On Tuesday evening, rival groups of Daun Kalan and Theri villages of Patiala engaged in clashes outside the Punjabi university, resulting in the death of Dharminder Singh.

In the visuals, captured by locals in the area, at least 8 to 10 men were seen roaming around the lanes just minutes before Dharminder's death. As per sources, 10 rounds of bullets were fired during the clashes. The police have taken possession of the body and initiated an investigation.

Patiala SSP Nanak Singh stated that four people have been identified in the murder case so far and teams have been deployed to nab the accused. Singh ruled out the involvement of gangsters in this case, stating that it was a murder over enmity.

Kejriwal, Mann hold Tiranga rally in Himachal

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal are holding a Tiranga Yatra in Himachal Pradesh today, as the party eyes inroads in the BJP-ruled hilly state which is set to go to the polls later this year. Mandi is the home district of HP Chief Minister Jairam Thakur.

AAP's expansion plans come in the wake of the party winning 92 seats in the recent Punjab elections, which is the single highest number of seats won by any party since the reorganization of the state in 1966.