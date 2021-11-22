Sidhu Discredits 4.5 Years Of Captain's CM Tenure, Pledges 'loyalty To Gandhis Till Death'

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, while addressing Congress workers in Ludhiana, hit out at former Congress CM Amarinder Singh, who resigned from the post after 4.5 years of service, as the intraparty dispute in the state worsened.

Congress leader who has stirred many controversies in Punjab launched a fresh attack against Captain Singh and said that Punjab has witnessed a fresh wave of development in the past three months, as the work that was not done in the past 4.5 years under Captain’s regime is being done now after the Captain’s resignation and establishment of a revamped cabinet.

Navjot Singh Sidhu slams Capt Amarinder Singh, pledges loyalty to Gandhis till death

Sidhu, who was reportedly not very pleased by the Congress high command’s choice of Chief Minister and cabinet members refuted all speculations of any rifts with Congress siblings and pledged his loyalty towards them. Addressing the party workers, he went on to say that, "I'll remain loyal to Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi till my death."

Sidhu also brought up Congress' poll strategy ahead of 2022 assembly polls and said believed that Congress should make a similar call in Punjab to that of party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s poll announcement in Uttar Pradesh of reserving 40% quota for women.



The work that happened in 3 months hadn't happened in last 4.5 yrs. I'll remain loyal to Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi till my death. In UP, Priyanka Gandhi announced 40% quota for women in 2022 polls. I'll say,in our Punjab model 50% quota should be given: Punjab Cong chief in Ludhiana pic.twitter.com/gsWE0l6vWP — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

This comes days after Navjot Singh Sidhu invoked controversy by calling the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan a 'big brother', and praising him while visiting the Kartarpur Corridor. PPCC chief has garnered criticism from all ends for his praises of Pakistan, even as senior Congress leaders condemned him for lauding the PM of Pakistan, who promulgates and sponsors terrorism in India.

Amarinder Singh to fight 2022 polls from Patiala

Sidhu's attack on former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh comes a day after the latter announced that he will fight for Patiala seat in the 2022 assembly elections.

“I will fight elections from Patiala only,” he posted on his Facebook page on Saturday. “Patiala has been with us for the last 400 years and I will not leave it for the sake of (Navjot) Sidhu,” he added.

The former Chief Minister's family has long held the Patiala assembly seat. He had previously represented the seat in 2002, 2007, 2012, and 2017. After being elected to the Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency in 2014, Amarinder resigned as an MLA from Patiala.

After this, Preneet Kaur (his wife), then ran for the seat of Patiala and won it for three years. He had also warned Punjab Congress President Navjot Sidhu that he would lose his security deposit if he ran for Patiala seat. In September, after a fierce power struggle with Sidhu, Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as Punjab Chief Minister. Amarinder Singh has been replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi.

Image: ANI