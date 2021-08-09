Despite the Congress high command’s peace formula, the long-standing disputes between Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu remain unsettled. While the CM and the PPCC chief have made public statements about working as a team, Sidhu's stand on certain key issues and the government's action on the ground do not match.

Ever since his elevation as the Punjab Congress chief, Sidhu has been raising the pitch on several issues such as arresting the ‘big fish’ in the multi-crore drug racket case, punishing the perpetrators of sacrilege case, annulling the power purchase agreements (PPAs), and rejecting the Central farm laws.

On Monday, Sidhu once again cornered his government over the inaction against SAD leader Bikram Majithi and others allegedly involved in the 2018 drug trafficking case. Without naming the CM, Sidhu questioned what action has the government taken in apprehending the guilty since the court order. He also suggested that the sealed investigation report filed by the SIT in the Punjab-Haryana High Court should be made public immediately, by bringing a special resolution in the state assembly.

"In February 2018, a Special Task Force of the Punjab police headed by ADGP Harpreet Sidhu filed a status report in the High Court after investigating the statements and evidence recorded by the Enforcement Directorate that were submitted before Court in case of Bikramjit Singh Majithia and others involved in drug trafficking," noted Sidhu in a thread of tweets.

"In 2018, I held Press Conference, asking the government to immediately act upon the information shared by STF. The court too had asked the Punjab government to proceed as per law on the STF Report," he added.

However, on May 23, 2018, the state government filed before the Court an 'Opinion-cum-Status Report' that still awaits the light of day in a sealed envelope. "After 2.5 years of delay, how much more the People of Punjab should wait?" questioned Sidhu.

No substantial order has been passed by Hon’ble Court in 2.5 years on this matter that impacts lives of Punjab’s Youth. Govt must move plea for preponement of opening of sealed reports to the earliest taking case against Majithia to a logical conclusion, punishing the guilty. 5/6 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) August 9, 2021

'What action was taken against Majithia?'

The Punjab Congress chief demanded to know what action has been taken by the government since the submission of reports 2.5 years ago. He called on the government to must hold itself accountable to the Public, as this matter 'impacts lives of Punjab’s youth'.

"Punishing culprits behind Drug trade is Congress’s priority under 18-Point Agenda. What is the action taken on Majithia? If further delayed will bring resolution in Punjab Vidhan Sabha for making the Reports Public," tweeted Sidhu.

Earlier, Navjot Sidhu had said that an 18-point agenda given by Congress high command will be implemented in the state unit of the party. Prior to this, Sidhu had met CM Amarinder Singh and gave him a letter outlining 5 "priority areas that government must act upon immediately".