'Sidhu Getting Help From Pakistan; Job Of Agencies To Find Out': Amarinder Singh

Hours after stepping down as Punjab CM, Amarinder Singh in an interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Saturday affirmed that Navjot Singh Sindhu wants the Chief Ministership, and to realize the same, the incumbent PPCC president is receiving help from Pakistan. To prove his point, the outgoing CM cited instances when Sidhu went to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and also when he hugged General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Chief of the Pakistan Army.

"I have been saying this right from the first day that he is receiving help from Pakistan. Firstly, he is Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's friend, and he also went to attend his swearing-in ceremony. I, as the Chief Minister, told him not to go, but he still went," Amarinder Singh said. The outgoing CM further added, "He was then found hugging General Bajwa, the Chief of the Pakistan army."

Having listed the events, Amarinder Singh accused Navjot Singh Sidhu of not caring about the soldiers dying at the border and added that all the PPCC President cared about was his contacts with Pakistan. "How elaborate is his contact with Pakistan is something I don't know, that's for the Central agencies to find out," the outgoing CM said.

What led to Amarinder Singh's resignation?

Speaking to Arnab Goswami, Amarinder Singh affirmed that he had many grievances with the party, but the last nail in the coffin was not being invited to Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet held on Saturday. Outlining that he was the leader of the CLP and that hence he should ideally be the one calling the meeting, Amarinder Singh said that he was informed about it by one of his friends.

Informing that he called Congress President Sonia Gandhi immediately thereafter, Amarinder Singh said "I told her about what all was happening in that state, and said that I can't carry on like this. I cannot be questioned be every time- twice you called the MLAs to Delhi and now you are conducting a CLP here, this means no confidence in your Chief Minister". Citing Sonia Gandhi's reply to this, he added, "All she said was I am sorry Amarinder."

After months of fighting, and reconciling with his fellow Congres leaders, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday, tendered his resignation along with that of his Council of Ministers, to the state Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Amarinder Singh was accompanied to the Raj Bhawan by his wife Preneet Kaur, and Raveen Thukral, his advisor. His son Raninder Singh was also present, along with MPs Gurjeet Singh Aujla and Ravneet Singh Bittu, AG Atul Nanda, and Chief Principal Secretary to CM Suresh Kumar.