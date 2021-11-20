Sidhu Lauds PM Modi & Imran Khan For Reopening Kartarpur: 'Open Punjab's Border With Pak'

After stoking a row for terming Pakistan PM Imran Khan as 'bada bhai', Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday, thanked both PM Modi and Khan for reopening the Kartarpur corridor. After visiting the Kartarpur gurudwara in Pakistan, Sidhu dismissed all controversies over his visit saying that people pick small issues. Addressing reporters in Kartarpur, Sidhu batted for 'open borders' with Pakistan, similar to European Union (EU).

Sidhu: 'Open Punjab's borders with Pakistan'

Thanking the two PMs for reopening Kartarpur corridor, Sidhu said, "Thanks to our PM Modi ji and Imran Khan Sahab, because of their efforts people are able to go there. This brings happiness to 3 crore punjabis and great economic growth". Narrating how European nations opened their borders post-World war to attract tourism, he said, "Why should we travel all the way to Mundra port, almost 2100 km, when this border is barely 22 km away from here?".

Batting for more trade with Pakistan, Sidhu added, "Our culture is similar. Throw open our temples for devotees. They can make the economy of Punjab stand. Both countries will develop and so will Punjab. The aim is to change lives". Downplaying infiltration concerns, Sidhu added, "It may happen, infiltration, but our jawans are alert. Passport holders can go anywhere for faith and they should. This is my humble request".

Sidhu & Imran Khan

Earlier in the day, Sidhu had travelled to Pakistan via the Kartarpur corridor along with a retinue of supporters to pay obesience at the Kartapur Sahib gurudwara. Upon arrival, he touted Imran Khan as his 'bada bhai' while speaking with his welcoming party. Fuming at his bonhomie with the Pakistan PM, BJP I-T chief lamented that the Gandhi siblings - Rahul and Priyanka preferred Sidhu to ex-Punjab CM and Army veteran Capt Amarinder Singh. Akali Dal too urged Centre to take note of his comments.

This is not the first time Sidhu has stoked controversy with his affectionate comments to his Pakistan cricket peer. During the Kartarpur corridor opening in 2019, Sidhu had attended the event in Pakistan and heaped praises on Khan. Thanking his 'yaar dildar' Imran Khan for his efforts, he also sent a 'Munnabhai MBBS-style hug' to PM Modi lauding him for 'winning hearts all over the world'. Sidhu also attended Imran Khan's inaugural in 2016 and hugged Pakistan Army chief Gen. Qamar Bajwa, infuriating most Indian polity.

Recently, as Sidhu rebelled against then-CM Capt Amarinder Singh, the Army veteran had quit the party citing humiliation over the repeated attacks by Sidhu and his government. He also warned Congress chief Sonia Gandhi against making Sidhu as CM, terming him an 'unstable man' and pro-Pakistan, endangering security issues in Punjab's borders. Sidhu had dismissed Singh's concerns and is now in a bitter feud with CM Charanjit Channi.