Sidhu Likely To Surrender In Patiala Court, File Curative Petition Before SC: Sources

In a key development, Republic TV has learned that former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to surrender before the Patiala police on Friday, May 20, afternoon. According to sources, Sidhu is also likely to file a curative petition before the top court, although this is a parallel action that will not help him avoid surrender.

A curative petition is filed after a review plea against the final conviction is dismissed or has been exhausted. The petition has two objectives - to avoid a miscarriage of justice and to prevent abuse of process. The curative petition, which is the last chance, is usually decided by judges in the chamber unless a specific request for an open-court hearing is allowed.

Meanwhile, as per the police officials, the Supreme Court orders will be first received by Punjab and Haryana High Court and will then be forwarded to the district and sessions court in Patiala. The orders will be endorsed to the concerned police officer.

Republic TV has also learned that Navjot Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu has arrived at their Patiala residence from Amritsar. In his first response to one year of rigorous imprisonment by the apex court in the three-decade-old road rage case, Navjot Sidhu tweeted, "Will submit to the majesty of law."

Navjot Sidhu arrest in 1988 Road Rage Case

On December 27, 1988, Navjot Singh Sidhu allegedly hit Gurnam Singh on his head, leading to his death. The family of the victim had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court seeking a modification of its previous order which had acquitted the former Punjab Member of Legislative Assembly.

Earlier, the court ordered a one-year jail sentence for Sidhu, but rejected a plea for fastening culpable homicide against the cricketer-turned-politician. On May 15, 2018, the SC had set aside the Punjab and Haryana High Court order awarding him a three-year jail term in the case, but held him guilty of causing hurt to a senior citizen.

Holding Sidhu guilty of "voluntarily causing harm" to the victim, the Supreme Court imposed a fine of Rs 1,000. In September 2018, the apex court agreed to examine a review petition filed by the family members of the deceased and issued notice to Sidhu.