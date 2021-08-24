Sidhu Meets Congress MLAs Demanding Punjab CM's Sacking, 'will Appraise High Command'

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday held a meeting with state minister Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa and other colleagues amid growing demands for the removal of Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

As the infighting in Punjab Congress continues, Sidhu camp ministers and MLAs seem firm on their demand to replace the Punjab CM. Earlier, a meeting was held at Bajwa's residence where at least 31 MLAs decided to speak to the Congress high-command about Singh's sacking. Notably, Sidhu was not a part of this meeting.

Got a call from Tripat Bajwa ji asking for an emergency meeting... Met him along with other colleagues at the PPCC office.

Will appraise the high command of the situation. pic.twitter.com/n98QacvQhd — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) August 24, 2021

This development comes a day after newly-appointed Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu once again attacked the state government over sugarcane prices. Meanwhile, CM Amarinder took strong exception to the recent remarks of Sidhu's advisers Malvinder Singh Mali and Pyare Lal Garg on issues concerning Kashmir and Pakistan.

In a recent social media post, Malvinder Singh Mali had waded into the issue of abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. He reportedly said if Kashmir was a part of India, then what was the need to have Articles 370 and 35A. Mali also claimed that Kashmir is a separate state. On the other hand, Pyare Lal Garg reportedly questioned chief minister Amarinder Singh's criticism of Pakistan, saying that criticizing the country is 'not in the interest of Punjab.'

Congress Summons Sidhu To Delhi Over Advisors' Remarks

Facing criticism, Sidhu summoned Malvinder Singh Mali and Pyare Lal Garg to his residence in Patiala on Monday. The Chief Minister has described their remarks as atrocious and ill-conceived, which were potentially dangerous to the peace and stability of the state and the country.

The Congress high command on Tuesday stepped in to address the ongoing rift between Amarinder Singh and Sidhu. As per sources, Singh canceled a media briefing in which he was scheduled to comment on the remarks made by Mali and Garg. This development came after AICC Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat communicated to both the CM and Sidhu to avoid giving a press conference on the issue. Besides this, Sidhu has also been summoned to Delhi because his advisors violated the party line.