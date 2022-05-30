Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on the murder of singer-cum-Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala, AAP MP Sanjay Singh urged the opposition to remain patient. Dubbing it a "painful incident", Singh stressed that all angles including the purported foreign involvement in this conspiracy will be probed by the Punjab Police. He also argued that the incident could have been averted had Moosewala taken his bulletproof car as well as the security personnel along with him. The opposition has been up in arms over the law and order situation in the state in the wake of this murder.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh remarked, "This is a very sad and painful incident. Entire Punjab has lost a popular singer and its son. All of us are unhappy and stunned by this incident. I can only tell you that the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab is committed to bringing the murderers to book and stopping the culture of gang wars and criminalization. Whoever is involved in this won't be spared."

"Some arrests have been made and some points have come to the fore which need to be probed. He had a bulletproof car and two police commandos. But at the time of the incident, he neither had the bulletproof car nor the commandos. This is a matter of probe. Some people sitting in Canada- a gang has claimed involvement in this incident. Whoever is involved in this incident won't be spared. I want to tell my friends in the opposition that this is the time to express solidarity with his kin," he added.

#BREAKING | AAP leader Sanjay Singh tells Republic 'foreign angle' being probed in Sidhu Moosewala's murder, appeals to Opposition 'not to politicise' the matter



Tune in here - https://t.co/cZx0wu98gX pic.twitter.com/2IrLuTPmCD — Republic (@republic) May 30, 2022

Sidhu Moosewala's murder

In a shocking development on May 29, singer-cum-Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Jawahar Ke village. The Mahindra Thar vehicle which he was driving was intercepted from the front by two cars- a white Bolero and a dark Grey Scorpio and heavy firing took place. While he was declared dead on arrival at the Mansa civil hospital, a cousin and friend who were travelling with him survived and were sent to Patiala for further treatment. AAP came under fire for his murder as the state government reduced his security just a day earlier along with 423 other VIPs.

Addressing a press conference, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra clarified that two police personnel from Commando Battalion were deployed with the singer but he didn't take them along while leaving the house. Moreover, he revealed that the Lawrence Bishnoi group has taken the responsibility for the singer's murder citing it as a retaliation to the killing of Vicky Midhukhera. An SIT comprising SP investigation Mansa Dharamveer Singh, DSP Investigation Bathinda Vishawajeet Singh and Incharge CIA Mansa Prithipal Singh has been formed to ensure a speedy and effective probe of the murder.