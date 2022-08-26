Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Chargesheet Filed Against Lawrence Bishnoi & 33 Others By Police

The Punjab Police has filed a chargesheet against 34 people, including jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, in singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala's murder case, Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Toora said on Friday. He said that eight accused are yet to be arrested.

"Mansa Police has filed a charge sheet against 34 people in Sidhu Moosewala murder case. As of now, 4 people are in foreign countries while eight people are yet to be arrested. A total of 122 people are there for testimony," Toora said.

Besides Bishnoi, the others in the chargesheet include Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Satwinder Singh alias Goldie Brar, Sachin Thapan, Anmol Bishnoi, Lipin Nehra along with over a dozen people.

Popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took a day after his security cover was withdrawn with 424 others in the state.

Out of the six shooters who allegedly killed Moosewala, three have been arrested, two have been killed in a police encounter and one is still absconding.

He was son of every household, says Moosewala's father

A candlelight march was organised in Mansa district on Thursday to pay tributes to Sidhu Moosewala. "I would like to thank everyone for coming. After the death of Sidhu, I got to know that he was just not my son, but the son of every household," Sidhu's father Balkaur Singh said.

"From all over the country, he got tribute and every eye had tears and respect for him. I feel proud to be his father," he said.

Last week, Moosewala's mother said she and her husband will start a demonstration if they don't get justice for their son, asserting that the real culprits were not yet behind bars although more than three months have passed since the incident.