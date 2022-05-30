Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Congress Workers Protest In Jammu, Burn Punjab CM Mann's Effigy

Congress leader and popular Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, aka Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead on Sunday evening, a day after his security was scaled down. This move introduced by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government is under huge criticism from the opposition. In a demonstration against the AAP-led Punjab government, Congress workers staged a massive in Jammu and burnt Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's effigy outside the AAP office.

Expressing concern over the law and order situation in the state, the party workers demanded the resignation of CM Bhagwant Mann.

#LIVE on Sidhu Moosewala's murder: Protest by Congress against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann at Jammu, the demonstration is heading to the Aam Aadmi Party office in the city; Tune in here - https://t.co/cZx0wu98gX pic.twitter.com/IzySGMm4vb — Republic (@republic) May 30, 2022

The Congress leader told reporters that 'democracy is killed' and experimenting with rules is a threat to the unity of the country.

"A comedian can't rule the state. Recent killing is the proof that the AAP in Punjab is ruled by bosses", he added.

In a related update, people have staged a massive protest outside Mansa Hospital, raising slogans against the Bhagwant Mann-led government.

While it is learned that CM Mann is taking a minute-to-minute update in connection to Moosewala's murder and is scheduled to hold meetings with senior officers concerning the matter.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday evening, a day after his earlier security was withdrawn.

The Punjab government had scaled down Sidhu's security from four armed guards to two. This move was applicable to 424 people amid Mann’s tirade against the “VIP culture”. Responding to the tragic incident, the Punjab Chief Minister on Sunday shared a tweet that read, “I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal to everyone to stay calm. (sic)”.

The murder of the 28-year-old Congress leader has triggered a fresh political row. Moosewala who had drawn criticism for promoting gun culture in his songs had recently joined the Congress. He had contested the Assembly elections from the Mansa district and lost to Dr Vijay Singla of the Aam Admi Party (AAP).

A huge police force has been deployed outside the Mansa district home of the singer who was killed just weeks before his 29th birthday.

(Image: RepublicWorld)