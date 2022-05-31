Sidhu Moosewala Murder | MoS Lekhi Slams Mann: 'Being CM Different From Stand-up Comedy'

Popular singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was killed on May 29 at Mansa district's Jawaharke village in Punjab. The artiste-politician was in a Mahindra Thar vehicle with two other individuals, when his vehicle was intercepted by two cars, and he was killed in a heavy firing.

Following this on Tuesday, Union Minister of State for External Affairs of India Meenakshi Lekhi slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab and said that law and order in the state has gone for a toss. She also took a dig at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who was a stand-up comedian before.

Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi said, “Even Delhi has an AAP government, but thankfully police and law and order are in hands of the Central Government. Within 40 days of the AAP government in Punjab, 90 murders have already taken place. The hope of miscreants have risen in recent days.” “Being a stand-up comedian is different and handling law and order situation is another thing. Justice should be done as soon as possible,” Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi added.

Sidhu Moosewala's Final Journey Begins

The family of the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala took his mortal remains home from the Mansa Civil Hospital on Tuesday morning for the last rites. The family members left with his mortal remains towards their house after which he will be cremated in his ancestral village at noon.

The ambulance was guarded heavily and fans gathered outside the residence of the late 28-year-old singer. Sidhu Moosewala's supporters and fans also shouted slogans against the AAP-led Punjab government outside his residence while 'Sidhu Moosewala Zindabad' slogans could also be heard.

Sidhu Moosewala's murder

In a shocking development on May 29, singer-cum-Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Jawaharke village. AAP came under fire for his murder as the state government reduced his security just a day earlier along with 423 other VIPs. Addressing a press conference, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra clarified that two police personnel from Commando Battalion were deployed with the singer but he didn't take them along while leaving the house. The assailants were booked under Sections 120B, 148, 149, 302, 307, 341 and 427 of the IPC and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

Thereafter, an SIT comprising SP investigation Mansa Dharamveer Singh, DSP Investigation Bathinda Vishawajeet Singh and Incharge CIA Mansa Prithipal Singh was formed to ensure a speedy and effective probe. Meanwhile, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring dubbed it a political murder and demanded an investigation by the NIA or a sitting judge. He also called for the dismissal of the Bhagwant Mann-led government in the state.

On Monday, the Punjab Police detained 5 persons from Dehradun's Peliyon Police Chowki area in a joint operation with the Uttarakhand Special Task Force. The police stated that they had got some vital leads in connection with this case. Moosewala's final rites will take place on Tuesday at noon.