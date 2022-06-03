'Sidhu Moosewala Murder Unnecessarily Being Politicised': Punjab Min Harpal Singh Cheema

Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday defended his government on the law and order situation in the state after the murder of Punjabi singer-Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala. The politician said that the murder should not be politicised.

Speaking to ANI after his visit to Sidhu Moosewala's residence, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said, "Some people killed the famous singer of Punjab. Today I went to his house along with ministers and other MLAs to express my grief and pain. "Punjab government will punish those who committed this murder. Our police department is also actively working hard to catch the culprits. Soon, these culprits will be behind bars and severe punishment will be given so that no one commits such a crime in future. The whole government is with the family (of Moosewala). "We don’t want to do politics on this. But in whose time did these gangsters come into existence? In Punjab, either it was Shiromani Akali Dal or Congress which ruled. Gangsters prevailed during their regime. They pushed these gangsters ahead and spoilt the youth of Punjab. "It has been only two months since we formed the government in Punjab. The law and order of Punjab situation is good. We are committed to the people of Punjab and it is our duty to keep them safe. Our government is working for people. These people creating unnecessary controversy."

CM Bhagwant Mann meets Moosewala's family

On Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann arrived at the late singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala's residence in Moosa village. CM Mann’s visit to meet Sidhu Moosewala's kin comes amid speculations that he had postponed the plan due to anger against him in the village. Earlier in the day, Moosa villagers crowded outside the Moosewala residence to oppose Aam Aadmi Party leaders’ entry into the late singer’s residence.

Punjab CM Mann reached Sidhu Moosewala’s residence and had a talk with the late singer’s parents. Earlier, high drama erupted outside Moosewala's residence ahead of the Punjab CM’s proposed visit. Police officials were forced to pacify angry villagers, who raised slogans against the CM Mann-led state government, accusing the lack of security for the singer’s killing. CM Mann was scheduled to reach the Moosewala residence at 8 AM and finally arrived by 10 AM due to the angry protests in the area.

Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Jawaharke village. AAP came under fire for his murder as the state government reduced his security just a day earlier along with 423 other VIPs. Addressing a press conference, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra clarified that two police personnel from Commando Battalion were deployed with the singer but he didn't take them along while leaving the house. The assailants were booked under Sections 120B, 148, 149, 302, 307, 341 and 427 of the IPC and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. On June 1, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra reconstituted the SIT under the supervision of ADGP Anti-Gangster Task Force head Pramod Ban.