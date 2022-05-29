Sidhu Moosewala Murdered: Kejriwal Speaks To CM Mann, Assures Not To Spare Assassins

The killers of Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala will get the strictest of punishment, stated Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and appealed for peace as he spoke to Delhi CM Bhagwant Mann. In a shocking development, Punjab Congress leader and singer Sidhu Moosewala was killed by unidentified assailants on May 29 in Jawaharke village. After being fired upon, Moosewala was rushed to the hospital in Mansa where he was declared dead on arrival.

As per sources, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar has taken responsibility for the killing and sources revealed Lawrence Bishnoi, who is languishing in a Rajasthan jail, is also responsible for the attack.

Delhi CM Kejriwal assured strict action will be taken against the culprits and said, "The murder of Sidhu Musewala is very sad and shocking. I just spoke to Punjab CM Man Sahib. The culprits will be given the harshest punishment. I request everyone to keep calm and maintain peace. May God rest his soul," as he replied to Bhagwant Mann's post on Twitter, in which he appealed the people to stay calm.

"I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm."

सिद्धू मूसेवाला का क़त्ल बेहद दुःखद और स्तब्ध करने वाला है। मैंने अभी पंजाब के CM मान साहिब से बात की। दोषियों को सख़्त से सख़्त सजा दिलवायी जाएगी। मेरी सबसे बिनती है कि सब लोग हौसला रखें और शांति बनाए रखें। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे। https://t.co/cYc2k7e30Y — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 29, 2022

Congress leader and singer Sidhu Moosewala killed

The 28-year-old Sidhu Moosewala, a Congress leader and singer, was shot at by unknown assailants in Jawaharke village. He was immediately taken to a hospital in Mansa but was declared dead on arrival.

As per sources, the attackers came in two cars and fired indiscriminately for ten minutes using automatic weapons. At the time of the incident, no security personnel was present along with the Congress leader. According to sources, 2 out of the allocated 4 security personnel were withdrawn from the leader's security cover.

IMAGE: ANI / INSTAGRAM-SIDHU_MOOSEWALA