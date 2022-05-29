Sidhu Moosewala Murdered: Punjab CM Mann Assures 'none Will Be Spared', Appeals For Peace

Moments after the gruesome murder of singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that he was deeply saddened and shocked by the incident on Sunday. Taking to the microblogging site, Twitter, the Aam Aadmi Party leader while expressing condolences to the family of the deceased, promised that no miscreants involved in the incident will be spared.

"I appeal to all to stay calm," the comedian-turned politician wrote in the post. His post came soon after Opposition parties started demanding his resignation over the incident, claiming that the law and order situation in the state was in ruins after the AAP came to power.

I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm. — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 29, 2022

The 28-year-old and two others were open fired at, by unknown miscreants in Jawaharke village. Following the attack, Moosewala and others were rushed to a hospital in Mansa in critical condition. He was declared dead on arrival. The development came a day after his security cover, along with that of 423 others, was withdrawn by the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government.

Opposition blames Bhagwant Mann govt for Sidhu Moosewala's murder

On Twitter, the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) supremo expressed his condolence to the family of the late star. The former Congress leader claimed that the law and order situation in Punjab has 'completely collapsed', and that the criminals have 'no fear'. "@AAPPunjab government has miserably failed. Nobody is safe in Punjab!" he wrote on Twitter

Spokesperson of Punjab BJP Subhash Sharma said, "It is very unfortunate...Law and order situation is deteriorating day by day. since the time the Aam Aadmi Party government has been formed in Punjab more than 50 incidents have taken place...The kind of violence that took place in Patiala...In Mohali, a grenade attack was witnessed in the police headquarters, and now, the murder of Sidhu Moosewala...The videos that are being circulated show that there were more than 15 people who surrounded the car and fired multiple bullets. Why is the government sleeping? Bhagwant Mann is not just the CM but also the Home Minister who is busy settling political scores."

Balbir Singh Sidhu, former Punjab Minister and Congress leader said, "In Punjab, there is no such thing as a government. Law and order at this point are in ruins. Bhagwant Mann should at once take responsibility for the incident, and resign from the Chief Ministerial post. There should be Governor's rule in the state."