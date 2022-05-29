Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead: BJP Accuses AAP Of 'dirty Politics'; Wants CM Mann Booked

After popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa on Sunday, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Sunday lambasted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Punjab Government over withdrawing security, further stating that the singer lost his precious life due to the 'dirty politics' of Arvind Kejriwal and CM Bhagwant Mann. Sirsa further said that CM Mann should be booked for withdrawing Moosewala's security.

Law and order situation in Punjab is totally out of control now. Yesterday @AAPPunjab Govt removed security of social celebrities & today famous #PunjabiSinger @INCPunjab leader #SidhuMoosewala shot at by unknowns at Mansa.@ANI @TimesNow @republic @thetribunechd pic.twitter.com/UAtGrjPqJ9 — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) May 29, 2022

On Saturday, Sirsa had slammed those responsible for leaking the list of people whose security was revoked by the state government.

Taking to his Twitter, Manjinder Sirsa said, "How did such a sensitive document of Punjab government become public!! I demand strict action against those who leaked a confidential list of people whose security was withdrawn by Govt of Punjab. First, you withdrew security & then you make them vulnerable by leaking their names!"

He further added, "A high-level enquiry should be ordered against the reckless Punjab government officers or leaders involved in sharing this document with the public."

Punjab govt withdrew security cover of around 424 people

This tragedy took place as the Punjab government withdrew the security cover of around 424 people and directed the concerned police personnel to report to the special DGP (Director General of police) at Jalandhar Cantt on Saturday. The VIPs, whose security was revoked, include retired police officers, religious leaders, and political leaders.

Just a day after the security withdrawal, Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa. As per sources, unknown miscreants opened fire at Sidhu Moosewala and two others in Jawaharke village, during which the singer sustained critical bullet injuries. Following the attack, Moosewala was rushed to a hospital in Mansa but was declared dead on arrival.