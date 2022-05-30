Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead: Congress Slams AAP's Decision To Downgrade Security Of Singer

After popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader, Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district, the Congress' Punjab unit on Sunday slammed the state police and the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party-led government's decision to withdraw security cover of 424 people, the Congress said that "an objective audit should be carried out for people who require security."

“As far as personal security is concerned, an objective audit should be carried out for people who require security, especially those who have been on the front line of the fight against terrorism in Punjab. It is the responsibility of the state & Centre to protect them,” Congress leader and lawyer, Manish Tewari, said on Monday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the AAP-led Punjab government ordered the withdrawal of security cover for around 424 people. The VIPs, whose security was revoked, include retired police officers, religious leaders, and political leaders. Notably, the Moosewala's security was downgraded a day before the killing.

Sidhu Moosewala's father says son's security withdrawn despite threats

Earlier, an FIR was registered at the Mansa Police Station based on a complaint by Balkaur Singh, the father of murdered Punjabi singer and Congress leader, Sidhu Moosewala, where he stated that his son would receive threat calls with repeated extortion demands from several gangsters. Singh also mentioned that his son and Congress leader had bought a bulletproof Toyota Fortuner car in wake of these threats and that he left the house without taking this car and the gunmen provided to him for security.

On Sunday, Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Mansa's Jawahar Ke village. AAP has come under fire as the incident comes just a day after the Punjab government downgraded the singer's security. In a press briefing, the Punjab Police chief Viresh Kumar Bhawra acknowledged, "When Sidhu Moosewala along with his cousin and friend reached village Jawahar Ke, they were followed by a white corolla and they were intercepted from the front by two cars including white Bolero and a dark Grey Scorpio."

“There was heavy firing from the front on Sidhu Moosewala and his friends, who all sustained bullet injuries. In the firing, he sustained bullet injuries. On being taken to the hospital, he has declared brought dead," he stated, adding that three weapons including 7.62mm, 9 mm and 0.30 bore weapons were used in the crime.

Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh aka Goldy Brar has taken the responsibility for the murder.