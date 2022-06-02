Sidhu Moosewala's Autopsy Lists 19 Separate Injuries From Even More Bullets, Most On Right

The autopsy report of Sidhu Moosewala revealed that the popular singer-politician had 19 separate bullet injuries. Most of the injuries occurred in the right part of his body. The cause of the death has been termed as 'firearm" injury.

Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. The state police called the incident a case of inter-gang rivalry and that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the murder. Canada-based Goldy Brar, a member of the Bishnoi gang, has claimed responsibility for the murder.

According to the autopsy report, Moosewala received three bullet injuries on his left knee, three injuries on his right thigh, four on his right hand from behind, three injuries on the upper arm and elbow, two on the middle part of the abdomen and four wounds on the right side of the abdomen.

The doctors had conducted x-rays of his whole body to detect the projectile of bullets.

(Representation of 19 bullet injuries suffered by Sidhu Moosewala and their locations on his body)

Moosewala's family writes to Centre; demands probe by Central agencies

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, on Thursday, said slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's family has written to the Central government seeking an investigation by Central agencies into his brutal killing.

Shekhawat, who visited Moosewala's house in Mansa to express his condolences, said that the family has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding a probe by Central agencies.

Targeting the Bhagwant Mann government, Shekhawant alleged, "It was a gross failure on part of the state government by first withdrawing the security cover and then later putting the details out in order to gain political advantage. By doing so, the government invited criminals to target the victims."