'Sidhu Moosewala's Death Was Avoidable': Sunil Jakhar Questions Punjab CM Over Security

"This is a big tragedy, which could have been avoided," opined former Member of Parliament Sunil Jakhar on Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala's murder on Sunday. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Jakhar who recently jumped ships from Congress to Bharatiya Janata Party raised several questions for recently-elected Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government as to 'why list of protectees whose security cover was withdrawn published?'

'CM Bhagwant Mann must answer': Jakhar

"This is not a police matter, this is an administrative matter, and I think the Chief Minister would be well within his rights, and I think people would expect, at least the mother of Moosewala would expect him to make it clear why was the list published. What was the idea behind it? If not, he should pinpoint how the list got leaked, for it was published prominently across media, even on social media."

"Anybody and everybody in Punjab knew whose security had been withdrawn. It was an open invitation for everyone, be it Goldy Brar or anyone else. This amounts to if not criminal connivance then criminal negligence. For this, they can't wash their hands off, they must be held accountable," Jakhar said.

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead

At 5:30 p.m. in Mansa's Jawaharke village, Sidhu Moosewala was travelling in his own car, with two other people -- his friend, and cousin -- when a car came from behind, and two from in front, firing. In the firing, all three people sustained bullet injuries. On being taken to the hospital, he was declared brought dead while the other two were referred to Patiala for further treatment.

The DGP of Punjab said that prima facie, it seems to be an inter-gang rivalry between Lawrence Bishnoi Group and Lucky Patial group. “Lawrence Bishnoi group has taken the responsibility for Sidhu Mooswala’s murder citing it as a retaliation to the killing of Vicky Midhukhera.

Three shooters identified as Sunny, Anil Lath, and Bholu, all residents of Haryana have already been arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell in connection with the murder of Vicky Midhukhera, while, another accused identified as Shaganpreet, who was manager of Sidhu Moosewala was also nominated as accused in the FIR registered regarding the murder of Vicky. Shaganpreet has escaped to Australia and is wanted by the Police.

Meanwhile, the DGP directed IG Bathinda range Pradeep Yadav, SSP Mansa Gaurav Toora and SSP Bathinda J Elanchezian to camp in Mansa, while ADGP Law and Order have mobilised the required force to nab the murderers of Sidhu Moosewala.