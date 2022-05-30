A day after the brutal murder of Singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjab Congress Committee Chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring made a massive claim that the Moosewala family is being forced to perform the deceased leader's last rites and postmortem as soon as possible. The PCC Chief also informed that the family has kept certain conditions in front of the government and will only allow the postmortem if their demands are fulfilled.

The PCC chief also said that the singer's family has raised questions over withdrawing the singer's security when there was an open threat to his life. Moose Wala's father has sought an apology from the Punjab DGP for connecting his links with gangsters and insulting his slained son and the entire family.

"Family is being forced to get postmortem & last rites done soon. The Punjab DGP held a press conference yesterday that it has links to gangsters. The family said that they and their son shouldn't be insulted like that. He had no such connections with gangsters and DGP should apologise," Amarinder Singh Raja told ANI.

The PCC Chief further stated, "The family has demanded a committee be formed under a sitting High Court judge and the help of National Investigation Agency (NIA), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) be taken. Why was security withdrawn when there was a threat perception and it was made public? They have demanded action and said that a postmortem will be done only when all their three demands are met."

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Warring said that the party will hold a 'peace march' from the hospital to Gurudwara Sahib at 6 pm later today, May 30, in order to pay their tributes to Sidhu Moose Wala.

Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead

At 5:30 pm on May 29, in Mansa's Jawaharke village, Sidhu Moose Wala was travelling in his own Mahindra Thar vehicle, with two other people -- his friend, and cousin. His vehicle was intercepted from the front by two cars- a white Bolero and a dark Grey Scorpio and heavy firing took place. In the firing, all three people sustained bullet injuries. On being taken to the hospital, Moose Wala was declared brought dead while the other two were referred to Patiala for further treatment.

Several hours after Moose Wala's murder, Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh aka Goldy Brar took responsibility for the murder by issuing a statement on social media. Brar confessed that he and Sachin Bishnoi, the Lawrence Bishnoi group, were responsible for the killing.

Three shooters identified as Sunny, Anil Lath, and Bholu, all residents of Haryana have already been arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell in connection with the murder of Vicky Midhukhera, while, another accused identified as Shaganpreet, who was manager of Sidhu Moose Wala was also nominated as accused in the FIR registered regarding the murder of Vicky. Shaganpreet has escaped to Australia and is wanted by the Police.

Meanwhile, the DGP of Punjab directed IG Bathinda range Pradeep Yadav, SSP Mansa Gaurav Toora and SSP Bathinda J Elanchezian to camp in Mansa, while ADGP Law and Order have mobilised the required force to nab the murderers of Sidhu Moose Wala. However, the murder of the 28-year-old Congress leader has triggered a fresh political row.

