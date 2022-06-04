Sidhu Moosewala's Family Shares Anguish With Amit Shah; Blames Punjab Govt For Son's Death

On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met slain Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala's parents. During the interaction, Moosewala's parents blamed the AAP-led Punjab government for the death of their son. The singer's father, Balkaur Singh, told Home Minister Shah that he lost his son due to the negligence of the state government as the list of people whose security was revoked was released in the public domain by the administration that led to his attack.

Singh also handed over an application to the Home Minister requesting a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe in the murder case.

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s family met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh.



Sidhu Moose Wala was killed by unknown assailants in Mansa district on 29th May pic.twitter.com/uYBWxNHWRJ — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2022

The AAP-led Punjab government withdrew the security cover of around 424 people, including Sidhu Moosewala and directed the police personnel concerned to report to the special DGP (Director General of police) at Jalandhar Cantt on May 28. The VIPs, whose security was revoked, include retired police officers, religious leaders, and political leaders.

Just a day after his security was downgraded, Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa.

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead

At 5:30 pm on May 29, in Mansa's Jawaharke village, Sidhu Moose Wala was travelling in his own Mahindra Thar vehicle, with two other people -- his friend, and cousin. His vehicle was intercepted from the front by two cars - a white Bolero and a dark Grey Scorpio - and heavy firing took place soon after. In the firing, all three people sustained bullet injuries. On being taken to the hospital, Moosewala was declared brought dead.

Several hours after the Punjabi singer's murder, Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, aka Goldy Brar, claimed responsibility for the killing by issuing a statement on social media. Brar confessed that he, Sachin Bishnoi, and the Lawrence Bishnoi group, were responsible for the killing.

(Image: ANI)