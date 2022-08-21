Sidhu Moosewala's Father Gives Ultimatum To Punjab Govt; 'Deliver Justice in 7 days'

In a bid to put pressure on the state government to expedite the investigation of the killing of his son, Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkour Singh issued an ultimatum to the government to solve the case within seven days, failing which he will hit the roads and protest. He was addressing a group of people who had gathered at his home. Balkour Singh also made an appeal to the people and the late singer's fans to hold a candle march to demand speedy justice for his son.

Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was murdered on May 29 in Jawaharke village in the Mansa district of Punjab by a group of assailants. The incident happened a day after his security was cut down by the state government. Canada-based Goldy Brar accepted the responsibility for the attack in a Facebook post. He is a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also allegedly involved in the murder.

Sidhu Moosewala's father alleges 'close associate' of his son involved in murder

Earlier on August 14, Singh had levelled an allegation, that a close friend of Sidhu Moosewala was involved in the murder and that he will reveal the name in the upcoming days.

Balkaur Singh claimed that the gangsters were running the entire Punjab entertainment industry as well as Kabaddi games. He alleged that rival singers were not happy with the success of Sidhu Moose Wala.