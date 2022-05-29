Sidhu Moosewala's Family Blames Punjab Govt For Horrific Murder; 'CM Mann Should Resign'

After popular Punjabi singer-turned Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa on Sunday, his grieving mother blamed the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Government, stating, "My son was snatched from me". It is important to note that Canada based gangsters Goldy Brar, Sachin Bishnoi, and Lawrence Bishnoi group have taken responsibility for the killing of Moosewala. As per the latest updates, two associates of the Bishnoi gang have been detained.

A while ago, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra tore into the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Punjab Government for revoking security and the list of the same going public, calling it 'an open invitation to miscreants'. Patra further called CM Bhagwant Mann a 'puppet' to Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chadha.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar takes responsibility for murder

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar has taken responsibility for killing Sidhu Moosewala today in Punjab. Another gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is lodged inside a Rajasthan Jail also seems to be involved in the attack, sources have revealed.

Sidhu Moosewala's brother blames Punjab govt, demands CM Mann's resignation

Sidhu Moosewala's brother too blamed the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government over the singer's murder, and said, "His security was withdrawn, which led to his murder. This is complete incompetence by the Mann govt. This is the incompetence of the Punjab police and Punjab CM. Bhagwant Mann should tender his resignation. He has got threats earlier too."

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa. As per sources, unknown miscreants opened fire at Sidhu Moosewala and two others in Jawaharke village, during which the singer sustained critical bullet injuries. Following the attack, Moosewala was rushed to a hospital in Mansa but was declared dead on arrival.