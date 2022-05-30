Sidhu Moosewala's Murder: Punjab BJP Slams Harbhajan Over 'insensitive' IPL Finals Tweet

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday slammed cricketer-turned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Harbhajan Singh for being in “party mode” amid the mourning of Punjabi singer-cum-Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala’s murder. Sirsa lashed out at Harbhajan Singh after the latter tweeted “Where is the party” tagging fellow cricketer Ashish Nehra after his team, Gujarat Titans won the Indian Premier League 2022. Calling the tweet 'insensitive,' Sirsa asked if losing compassion was part of becoming an AAP member.

“Insensitive & Disgraceful behaviour by Aam Aadmi Party RS member. Punjabis worldwide are mourning the loss of a talented singer and 3 young men in a brutal attack but Punjabi star Harbhajan Singh is in party mode!” Sirsa tweeted, slamming Singh over his tweet. “Is it mandatory to lose conscience & compassion on becoming AAP member?” the BJP leader further asked.

Insensitive & Disgraceful behaviour by @AamAadmiParty RS member

Punjabis worldwide are mourning loss of a talented singer & 3 young men in a brutal attack bt Punjabi star @Harbhajan_singh is in party mode!



Is it mandatory to lose conscience & compassion on becoming AAP member? https://t.co/A7c0AbLoxn — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) May 30, 2022

Sirsa’s reaction came after Harbhajan Singh shared a celebratory post congratulating the Gujarat Lions for winning the IPL 2022 title on Sunday. While posting the tweet, Singh asked, “Where is the party, Nehra ji?” in Punjabi. Notably, hours prior to the aforesaid post, Harbhajan had tweeted expressing his condolences to the bereaved family and friends of Sidhu Moosewala. “Numbed to hear about Sidhu…” the cricketer-turned-politician had tweeted.

Sirsa wants CM Mann booked

After Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead, Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Sunday lambasted the AAP-led Punjab government over withdrawing security, further asserting that the singer lost his precious life due to the 'dirty politics' of Arvind Kejriwal and CM Bhagwant Mann. Sirsa further added that CM Mann should be booked for withdrawing Moosewala's security. On Saturday, Sirsa slammed those responsible for leaking the list of people whose security was revoked by the state government.

Sidhu Moosewala murder

The singer-cum-Congress leader was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Jawahar Ke village of Mansa on Sunday. The Mahindra Thar vehicle which he was driving was intercepted from the front by two cars - a white Bolero and a dark Grey Scorpio and heavy firing took place. A CCTV footage shows two cars trailing Moosewala's black SUV several minutes before he was shot dead.

While he was declared dead on arrival at the Mansa civil hospital, his cousin and a friend who was travelling with him survived. The police, on Sunday, said that the singer had a bulletproof car, which he did not use on the day he was killed. A preliminary investigation revealed three weapons including 7.62mm, 9 mm, and 0.30 bore weapons were used in the crime. It is still under investigation.

Image: ANI/ PTI