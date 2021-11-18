Even as the Punjab Cabinet led by Charanjit Singh Channi and other Congress MLAs will visit the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara on Thursday, Navjot Singh Sidhu will not accompany them.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday night, the Punjab Congress president's media advisor Surinder Dalla revealed that Sidhu had been given permission by the Centre to go to Kartarpur on November 20. This implies that he can pay obeisance at the historic shrine only after Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab which will be observed on November 19.

Reopening of the Kartarpur corridor

The Kartarpur corridor is a route linking Darbara Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan’s Kartarpur to Dera Babar Nanak Shrine in Gurdaspur, India. The former is the resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of the Sikh religion. While the foundation stone for the corridor was laid on both sides of the border in late 2018 keeping in mind the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in November 2020, the agreement between India and Pakistan was stuck owing to the latter’s insistence on charging $20 per pilgrim.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor on 9 November 2019, Navjot Singh Sidhu showered praise on his "friend" and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan saying, "Alexander had won the world with fear and you won the heart all over the world". He opined, "It is the first time since the partition that the boundaries have been dismantled. No one can deny my friend Imran Khan's contribution. I thank Modi Ji also for it". His effusive praise of the former all-rounder came in for criticism from BJP.

The corridor was closed in March 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the last few weeks, opposition leaders such as Charanjit Singh Channi, ex-CM Amarinder Singh, SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Navjot Sidhu had demanded the reopening of the Kartarpur corridor. After a delegation of Punjab BJP leaders met PM Modi in this regard earlier this week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Kartarpur corridor will be reopened on November 17. The reopening of the Kartarpur corridor is perceived as an important gesture by the Centre ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly election.