After controversial Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala - known for glorifying guns and violence - joined Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, the latter reacted on Friday, stating that the state unit now has a youth icon who will become a 'tall oak.'

Speaking to the press, Sidhu said, "He came here today to take the blessings of Rahul ji. He is a very kind and simple boy. Out of his innocence, he shared his vision for Punjab with Bhai (Rahul Gandhi) that he wants to change the lives of the people of Punjab for the betterment, as he feels their pain. Rahul ji hailed his vision and permitted Moosewala to directly contact him if he faces any problem with the party members. God bless you all that now we have a youth icon in the party who is so grounded and a superstar with paranormal abilities. I would like to Thank you all for encouraging him. This is just the beginning. He will become a tall oak."

Sidhu Moosewala Joins Congress In Chandigarh

Ahead of the upcoming Punjab assembly elections, Moosewala joined the Congress party on Friday. Moreover, the rapper is also likely to contest the elections. He joined the party in Chandigarh in presence of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu. Moose Wala has stated that the reason he joined the grand old party is to "raise the voice of Punjabis."

However, it is pertinent to mention that Sidhu Moosewala is accused of promoting gun culture and is also facing cases of firing from police weapons. But the Punjab Congress chief went on to defend the rapper and asserted that "every second person is facing a case in Punjab."

BJP mocks Congress

Reacting to this development, SAD-turned-BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa opined, "He is also an unguided missile. Sometimes he talks about assault rifles, sometimes firing bullets and not firing bullets. I want to tell Congress that while you have inducted him, keep him away from the TV mike. The closer he is to the TV mic, the more he will destroy Congress."

Punjab Assembly Elections 2022

Punjab is scheduled to go to the Assembly polls in 2022. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party had emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.