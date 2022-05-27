'Sidhu Restricted To Own Barrack For Security': Patiala Jail Denies Any VVIP Treatment

Convicted in a 34-year-old-case road-rage case, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu is serving a one-year sentence in the Patiala Jail. The former Punjab MLA surrendered before the Patiala district court on May 20 and within a week of him being in the jail, the purported VVIP treatment he is getting from the jail authorities has become a talking point. The cricketer-turned-politician has been assigned clerical work that he would be doing in his own separate barrack, unlike his other jail inmates.

Republic on Friday confronted the Superintendent of Patiala Jail on reasons why he was being given the leverage to work in his own barrack, as reported in the media. Superintendent Manjit Singh Tiwana maintained "Keeping in mind his security, we decided to keep him in the barrack. This has not been done to give him VVIP treatment, in any manner."

Road rage case against Sidhu

On December 27, 1988, Sidhu had got into an argument with Gurnam Singh, a resident of Patiala, over a parking spot. Sidhu, and his associate Rupinder Singh Sandhu allegedly dragged him out of his car and beat him after which he passed away. In 1999, a sessions court in Patiala acquitted Sidhu and his associate citing a lack of evidence and giving the benefit of the doubt. On a petition challenging this verdict, the Punjab and Haryana High court convicted Sidhu in 2006 of culpable homicide and sentenced him to three years in jail.

Sidhu challenged the conviction in the Supreme Court, which held that there was no evidence that the death of the victim was caused by a single blow in the road rage case. Sidhu was acquitted in connection with the culpable homicide charges but was convicted of the offence of voluntarily causing hurt. The court had slapped a fine of Rs 1,000 on Sidhu.

The SC's latest verdict came on a review plea filed by the family members of late Gurnam Singh seeking the enhancement of the sentence. They maintained that the apex court's judgment was "misdirected" both on facts as well as evidence.