Sidhu Row: Punjab CM Sends Chopper To Pick Up Gandhis' Envoy Rawat & Final Congress List

After a long series of deliberations regarding the infighting between CM Amarinder Singh and his former Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Congress is said to have arrived at a final list of power-sharing in the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) ahead of the 2022 Punjab Elections.

According to Republic TV sources, Harish Rawat, who is heading the three-member committee formed to tackle infighting in the party, is expected to fly to Chandigarh to discuss the final list with Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday. The CM has sent a chopper for the Congress general secretary in-charge for Punjab from Chandigarh to Delhi and Cabinet minister Sunder Sham Arora is expected to accompany Rawat to Chandigarh.

After his arrival to Chandigarh, Rawat is expected to meet Captain Amarinder Singh today itself to discuss the final restructuring of the state party ahead of the assembly elections. The final list is said to have been prepared and signed by the Congress top brass.

Adding another turn of events ahead of Rawat and Captain's meeting, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu met Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar at his residence in Panchkula on Saturday. This happened even as Harish Rawat was on his way to meet Captain Amarinder Singh at his farmhouse.

Navjot Sidhu to be Punjab Congress chief?

Minor changes can be expected in the final list which will be released by Saturday evening. The list is expected to clear the cloud over Navjot Singh Sidhu's position in the party. Earlier sources had reported that Congress is considering Sidhu for the post of the PPCC President. Sources have also revealed that two new names for working president have been suggested by the top brass. Notably, the names of Manish Tiwari and Vijay Inder Singla have been doing the rounds amid the Punjab Congress infighting.

Moreover, Harish Rawat will also discuss the letter written by Captain to interim President Sonia Gandhi which raised objections over Sidhu’s appointment. Reportedly, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh had on Thursday opposed the appointment of the cricketer-turned-politician as the Punjab Congress chief. The Chief Minister was said to be upset with the series of meetings happening between Sidhu and the Congress high Command over MLA's role ahead of the 2022 elections. However, Captain Amarinder ruled out stepping down as Punjab CM in protest.