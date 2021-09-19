'Sidhu Says Something, Does Something Else': Captain Amarinder Singh Reveals How

On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has tendered his resignation after continuous fights and reconciliations with his fellow Congress members. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami after stepping down as Punjab CM, Captain Amarinder Singh stated that he "felt humiliated" by the way talks were conspired against him. He has also talked about the very first statement made by Navjot Singh Sidhu.

He said, "The first statement he (Sidhu) made was he was going to be shifting to the office. He was going to sleep in the office, but I don't know where he has been. He says something and does something else."

Amarinder Singh was referring to Sidhu setting up a 'bed' at the Punjab Congress office in Chandigarh after he promised that he would be “staying day and night” in order to solve the workers’ problems.

During the conversation, Amarinder Singh pointed out that Sidhu received support from Pakistan as he even attended PM Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony despite his disapproval, Singh vouched that he would 'not support Sidhu' because of his 'incompetence'. He stated that he was against Navjot Singh Sidhu's pro-Pakistan support. "I had condemned Sidhu when he went to Pakistan and met Imran Khan and Bajwa."

Singh further went on to call the Punjab Congress president incompetent for Chief Ministership. He said, "Just because you play good cricket, you can't be a good CM. Sidhu is receiving support from Pakistan. He attended Imran Khan's swearing-in even though I told him not to."

Speaking further on issues concerning internal security, the Captain said, "I am very worried about it. Ten days ago, I met the Home Minister and the Prime Minister on this very issue that there has to be done something. Every day they are bringing weapons, heroin into my state. We are a state bordering Pakistan. We have to work together with the Centre on national security. You must find defensive mechanisms."

Even though Captain Singh has resigned, he hinted that he is not leaving politics. He said, "There is always an option of future. I will talk to my loyalists, and make a decision regarding the same. I will let you all know."

Image: ANI/ Republic World