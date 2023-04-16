Sidhu Says 'suspicious Character' Spotted At His Patiala Residence, Calls It 'security Lapse’

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu said a suspicious person was noticed at the terrace of his Patiala residence Sunday evening and called it a “security lapse”.

He said the suspicious person, wrapped in a grey blanket, escaped after his servant raised an alarm.

Sidhu said he reported the matter to the Punjab Police chief.

“Today on the terrace of my residence an unknown suspicious character wrapped in grey blanket was noticed around 7:00 PM, the moment my servant went out raised the alarm and called for help, he immediately ran and escaped,” Sidhu tweeted.

“Have spoken to @DGPPunjabPolice and SSP Patiala has also been informed. This security lapse will not deter me from raising my voice for Punjab,” he added.

Later, Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Varun Sharma visited Sidhu’s residence.

A police official said CCTV footage of the area was being scanned.

Cricketer-turned-politician Siddu came out of the Patiala Central Jail on April 1 after serving nearly 10 months in a 1988 road rage case.

Ever since he came out of jail, the former Punjab Congress chief has been attacking the AAP government over many issues, including poll promises and law and order.

He had also taken on the state government for pruning his security cover and had even called Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as the “most protected CM”.