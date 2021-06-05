'Sidhu Self-destructive, Captain Ineffective,' Says Sukhbir Badal; Has Big Message For BJP

Ahead of the Punjab Elections 2022, Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal spoke to Republic TV where he opened up on the internal politics within the Punjab Congress and possibilities of allying with the BJP after their break-up over the Farm Laws.

Slamming the row between Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sukhbir Singh Badal questioned why Sidhu had not spoken a word against the Captain while he was inducted into his cabinet for 3 years.

"In the last 3 years when he was a minister in the cabinet, he did not say a thing. They can not wash their dry linen on us. Captain has been a failure and Sidhu is a frustrated person. Navjot Singh Sidhu used to praise him as the hero of Punjab. He was part of their Ministry for 3 years, why didn't he say anything?" he questioned.

"We have a Chief Minister who has never come out of his house. COVID has been there for more than a year and CM has not come out of his house. He has not visited his office more than 11 times in these 4 years. How can you call him a Chief Minister? People are not letting them enter villages, Congress has lost its face," alleged the Akali Dal president,

Akali Dal chief speaks on possible alliance with BJP ahead of 2022 elections

Discussing the sacrilege case which has been a long-standing issue in Punjab, Badal accused the Congress of playing politics when the SAD-BJP government was in power. "We started the investigation but Captain Amarinder Singh started saying please give to CBI. They didn't want investigation by a local government and it was not under our control. They just played politics for 4.5 years," he stated.

"Their (Congress) government is the most incompetent government Punjab has ever seen. Latest is the vaccine scam - they are selling vaccines for money. This is Captain Singh's government. They are trying to make money out of COVID," he alleged.

On the possibilities of allying with the BJP again after quitting the NDA, Sukhbir Singh Badal said that given the farmer deaths in Punjab during the 6 months of agitation, they could not align with the saffron party again. "No, not at all. What BJP has done to the farmers of Punjab and the nation. How can we align with the BJP? Around 500 farmers have died. We don't want to align with Sidhu also, he is a mad man. He is a self-destructive person," he stated.