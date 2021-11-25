Sidhu Threatens Hunger Strike Against Punjab Govt Over Drug Menace

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said that he will go on a hunger strike against the state government and even threatened to resign if it does not make public the reports on the drugs menace and the sacrilege incident.

Sidhu attacked his own government while addressing a public rally in Moga, by stating, "Lakhs of youth have been ruined due to drugs in Punjab, and lakhs of people have even left the state. When there is no money in the state treasury, then from where will a big hospital and college for girls be built. I am only the party head, I do not have administrative power. I have also told CM Channi that if the report of the sacrilege inquiry is not made public soon, then I will resign."

Sidhu Vs Channi

After Channi's appointment as CM, Sidhu rebelled against Channi as the new Punjab cabinet was finalised without his consideration. He was also miffed at the induction of Rana Gurjeet Singh into the cabinet and only Pargat Singh - among Sidhu loyalists - getting a portfolio of his choice, while Amarinder Singh loyalist - Brahm Mohindra got a plum post. Sidhu also opposed the appointment of Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and Amar Preet Singh Deol as the DGP and AG respectively over the links to the 2015 sacrilege case, resigning as Congress state chief in protest. The cricketer-turned-politician had said that APS Deol had appeared for former top cop Sumedh Singh Saini and other accused persons in the 2015 case.

While High Command urged Channi to not escalate the issue, Channi refused to do so - telling the same to Sidhu in a one-to-one meeting. Channi also reminded Sidhu that all cabinet positions were okayed by the High Command and that AG and DGP appointments were under his purview alone.

"Today, you are representing the same Government of the same political party in power and accusing me of spreading misinformation, whereas, I am fighting for justice in Sacrilege cases and you were procuring blanket bails for the accused persons," Sidhu had said in a tweet.

Later, Punjab Congress accepted the resignation of the state's Advocate General APS Deol. In a press conference with PPCC President Sidhu, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi announced that the Advocate General's resignation has been accepted.