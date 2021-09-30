As political churn continues in Punjab, Navjot Singh Sidhu's advisor ex-DGP Mohd Mustafa on Thursday, confirmed that the miffed PPCC chief was in touch with the party High Command. He added that talks were being held on 1-2 issued which will be resolved today. Affirming that Sidhu was, is and will remain Punjab Congress chief, Mustafa said that the fight will end today.

Sidhu advisor: Sidhu to remain PPCC chief

"Navjot Singh Sidhu is in touch with the Congress High Command. Talks are underway with him on 1-2 issues. This fight will end today. Navjot Singh Sidhu was, is and will be the President of Punjab Congress," said Mustafa to Republic TV.

Meanwhile, sources that the High Command is trying to placate the miffed PPCC chief as he has given an ultimatum to the party High command urging them to find a solution at the earliest regarding DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and AG APS Deol's appointment. Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi has already affirmed that the two appointments will not be revoked. Sources also state that the High Command has reached out to ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh who has met Amit Shah and NSA Ajit Doval - citing national security & farmers' protests.

Sidhu resigns, Amarinder meets Shah

On Tuesday, Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress chief claiming he cannot 'compromise on Punjab's future', throwing Punjab once again into disarray. Sources state that Sidhu was miffed at the induction of Rana Gurjeet Singh into the cabinet. He also complained that only Pargat Singh - among Sidhu loyalists - got a portfolio of his choice, being sidelined by High Command in Cabinet expansion and giving a plum post to Amarinder Singh loyalist - Brahm Mohindra. Sidhu had also opposed the appointment of Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and Amar Preet Singh Deol as the DGP and AG respectively over the links to the 2015 sacrilege case.

Meanwhile, ex-CM Amarinder Singh held a 1-hour long meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi - triggering rumours of his joining BJP. While Singh tweeted that he discussed the Farm bills and protests with the Home Minister, Akali Dal has speculated that the ex-CM may be made Union Agriculture minister. The 79-year-old Punjab CM resigned from his post after 4.5 years, accusing the Gandhis of humiliating him by siding with Sidhu. He was replaced by 58-year-old Dalit leader and Sidhu aide Charanjit Singh Channi, five months ahead of state polls in February 2022.