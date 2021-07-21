Sidhu To Take Charge As Punjab Congress Chief On July 23; Party Mum On CM's Apology Demand

Days after the official announcement of the Congress top brass, sources have informed Republic Media Network that cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu will take charge as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday, July 23. Soon to be leading the Congress party in Punjab, Sidhu has not yet held a meeting with the serving Chief Minister as well as candidate for 2022 State Assembly Elections, Captain Amarinder Singh. This makes it evident that the party's 'formula' to bury the hatchet between the two prominent faces in the Punjab political sphere has not yielded the desired results.

Show of strength continues in Punjab Congress

Navjot Singh Sidhu hosted 62 MLAs at his palatial Amritsar home on Wednesday, in a 'show of strength' at breakfast. The cricketer-turned-politician called the meeting "winds of change". Absent from Sidhu's 'show of strength' was CM Captain Amarinder Singh, who as per sources, held a meeting with as many as 15 MLAs at his residence later in the day. The Opposition BJP, however, has been keeping a count of MLAs siding the two leaders. Taking to his official Twitter handle, BJP spokesperson RP Singh informed that the 'game in Punjab Congress has just begun' and then went on to declare the scores. "Sidhu-62, Captain-15", he wrote.

High Command won't insist on apology from Sidhu?

Amid the cold war, Congress leader KC Venugopal has asked the public not to worry about the Punjab situation. He said, "Everything will be settled, both are our leaders." This comes even as Venugopal, who is considered close to the Congress 'High Command' was asked about the Punjab CM's spokesperson insisting on Monday that Captain Amarinder would only meet Sidhu after the latter publicly apologised for all that he's said about him over the last few years.

Sidhu chosen as Punjab Congress chief

Putting an end to the speculation, Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi appointed Navjot Singh Sidhu as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee replacing Sunil Jakhar. In a bid to balance the power equation between the CM and Sidhu, Congress appointed four Working presidents to the state unit - Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel, and Kuljit Singh Nagra.

While Amarinder Singh affirmed that he will abide by High Command's decision, he was reportedly not informed of Sidhu's appointment. The miffed CM has not publicly congratulated Sidhu. There has also been buzz that he has asked Sidhu for a 'public apology' for the tirade against him.

Sidhu Vs Captain Amarinder Singh

Sidhu has been at loggerheads with the Punjab Chief Minister after he denied Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections. Later, he was divested of several portfolios which led to his resignation from the cabinet. He later patched up with CM Amarinder Singh over an informal lunch, but it seems to have gone awry as Sidhu began to attack the CM again. After the HC quashed the SIT probe into 2015 firing sacrilege cases, he targeted the CM for not acting against key Shiromani Akali Dal leaders in the same case. Recently, the Amritsar East MLA has taken to Twitter to advise the CM to cut down on power costs, tweeting several radical suggestions. After the High Command hauled the CM over Sidhu's allegations, Sidhu was made state chief, against Capt Singh's wishes.